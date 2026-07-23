DNR accepting public comment for 401 certification of permit

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is accepting public and stakeholder comments regarding the proposed Section 401 Water Quality Certification of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) Regional Permit 33.

Regional Permits are general permits authorizing certain activities under Section 404 of the federal Clean Water Act, which involve discharges of dredged or fill material into waters of the United States.

Regional Permit 33 (RP33) authorizes the discharge of dredged or fill material associated with certain conservation practices sponsored by NRCS/HUD in waters of the United States in the State of Iowa.

Applicants seeking authorization to discharge to waters of the United States in Iowa must also have a Clean Water Act Section 401 Water Quality Certification from the DNR. With a few exceptions, projects permitted using a regional permit with DNR certification do not require DNR’s individual certification. Exceptions identified in the Iowa Antidegradation Implementation Procedure (2010) do require individual certification.

Written comments regarding the proposed certification and antidegradation analysis can be submitted until 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2026. Please send written comments via email to [email protected] or by mail to Iowa DNR, Attn: Section 401 Water Quality Certification, 6200 Park Ave. Ste. 200, Des Moines, Iowa, 50321.

View the proposed 401 water quality certification, antidegradation analysis, and Regional Permit 33 under DNR 401 Public Notices at www.iowadnr.gov/waterqualitycertification.