[Jul 31] Natural Resources Technician (Wildlife Technician 2)

This Natural Resources Technician 2 position leads wildlife habitat management and public land operations at the Missouri River Wildlife Unit, overseeing habitat improvement projects, facility maintenance, equipment management, and daily field staff activities. The role also supports wildlife research and monitoring, manages projects and budgets, ensures compliance with safety and conservation regulations, and collaborates with landowners, contractors, partner agencies, and the public. Candidates should have strong knowledge of wildlife management practices and regulations, be able to perform physically demanding outdoor work in varying conditions, and effectively lead field teams while maintaining public resources. Job Number: 27-00193

Location: 21914 Park Loop Rd., Onawa, IA 51040

Hours: 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, M-F, occasional extended hours, overnight travel and weekends

Closing Date: July 31 2026 11:59 PM For specific job duties, requirements, and application information, visit: Natural Resources Technician (Wildlife Technician 2) - Wildlife Bureau Or visit: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/iowa and search by job title

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