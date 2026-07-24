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Stress affects both physical and mental health, making it important to find healthy ways to manage it. Simple techniques such as deep breathing, taking a short walk, stretching, or spending a few minutes practicing mindfulness can help reduce stress throughout the day. Regular physical activity, quality sleep, and maintaining social connections also play an important role in managing everyday stress.

Paying attention to your body’s signals is another important part of managing stress. Frequent headaches, muscle tension, irritability, difficulty concentrating, trouble sleeping, or changes in appetite can all be signs that stress is beginning to take a toll. Practicing relaxation techniques consistently—not just during stressful moments—can help build resilience and improve your emotional well-being over time.

Men sometimes delay seeking support when they're feeling overwhelmed, but recognizing stress early and using healthy coping strategies can improve overall well-being. If stress becomes difficult to manage or begins affecting daily life, talking with a healthcare provider or behavioral health professional is an important step.

It’s also crucial to remember that asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness. Whether it’s talking with a trusted friend, family member, coworker, or healthcare professional, reaching out for support can provide new perspectives and practical solutions. Everyone experiences stress differently, and finding the coping strategies that work best for you may take time. By making stress management a regular part of your wellness routine, you can support both your physical and mental health while improving your overall quality of life.

Have questions about your benefits? Call Anthem Member Services at 855-641-4862, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

To speak with an Anthem nurse or coach, call 866-901-0746 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday - Friday.

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