woman receiving cardiovascular examination

Symptoms of heart disease (and heart attacks) can show up differently for men and women, so it’s important to know what warning signs to look for. For example, did you know heart attacks can happen without any chest pain? The good news is that your lifestyle habits play a huge role in determining your risk of developing heart disease in the first place. Things like diet, smoking, exercise and blood pressure are all things you can control. Understanding the impacts of these factors and others can help you live a heart-healthy life.

What are the symptoms of heart disease?

Sometimes coronary heart disease (CHD) is “silent.” This means you might not notice any symptoms until you have a heart attack or other problem. Because it can be hard to spot, it’s important to try to prevent heart disease.

CHD usually takes years to develop. When plaque builds in your heart’s arteries, it makes them narrow. This can cause:

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Neck pain when you’re active

These symptoms often go away when you rest and come back when you move or feel stressed. As more plaque builds up, symptoms can get worse. If you feel chest pain or discomfort while resting or if it won’t go away, it could mean you’re having a heart attack. Any chest pain should be checked by a doctor.

What are the signs of a heart attack?

The most common sign of a heart attack for both women and men is pain or discomfort in the center of the chest. This pain can be mild or strong. It may last for several minutes, or it might stop and then come back.

The more signs of a heart attack you have, the more likely it is you are having one. If you have had a heart attack before, your symptoms might be different the next time. If you think you are having a heart attack, call 911 right away — even if you are not sure.

Signs of a heart attack in women

Women may have different signs of a heart attack than men. They may not always feel chest pain. Instead, women can have:

Back, neck, jaw or throat pain

Heartburn or indigestion

Feeling nauseous

Throwing up

Feeling very tired

Having trouble breathing

Women often have heart attacks without clear signs. These are called silent heart attacks. It is important for all women to know their risk for heart attack and talk to their provider about it.

Why is preventive care important?

During your annual physical care exam, your PCP can focus on keeping you healthy and catching illnesses earlier, before they progress and become larger problems. While not all conditions can be avoided, seeing a PCP regularly can go a long way to help prevent certain illnesses.

At the annual wellness visit, a PCP may ask you about the medicines you take and other providers you see. PCPs can also order additional tests to proactively monitor any concerns based on family or health history.

Yearly visits are a good way for a PCP to check in on any screening tests you may need that year. They can also review your records to see if you are up to date on shots. PCPs typically take time to talk to people about their daily habits. This includes talking to you about a balanced diet and regular physical activity. Both are effective ways to help prevent chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease.

What’s considered preventive care?

Preventive care includes the services you get as part of a routine well exam. During your annual exam, your primary care provider can help guide you through your care. As they get to know you, they can better understand your health needs. Preventive care includes:

Your annual physical care exam Height, weight, and body mass index (BMI) Heart rate check & heart exam including blood pressure Lung exam Lab work (varies but may include cholesterol, blood sugar) Vaccines and screenings as needed

Recommended tests and screenings for things such as colon cancer, cervical cancer, and lung cancer

Other health screenings for things like osteoporosis and diabetes

Wondering what to expect at your appointment?

View our personalized preventative care checklist. Enter your information to see a checklist of common tests and screenings for your age and gender.