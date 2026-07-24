Edward D. Olona appointed as Sandoval County Assessor
Edward D. Olona has been appointed as Sandoval County Assessor following the resignation of Linda P. Gallegos, former Assessor for the County. The appointment was approved by the Sandoval County Board of County Commissioners at the July 22, 2026, Commission meeting.
Commissioner Michael Meek, District 3, brought forth the resolution for the appointment. Assessor Olona will hold this position until December 31, 2026, and then the newly-elected Assessor will take Office.
Mr. Olona has worked for Sandoval County for 16 years, serving most recently as Chief Assessment Officer. Sandoval County Clerk Anne Brady-Romero (left) swearing in Edward Olona as County Assessor (middle) with County Manager Wayne Johnson (right). Photo courtesy: Rio Rancho Observer From left: Vice Chair Jon Herr, District 2; Commissioner Michael Meek, District 3; Assessor Edward D. Olona, County Clerk Anne Brady-Romero, Commissioner Katherine A. Bruch, District 1; and Chair Jordan Juarez, District 4.
Sandoval County Clerk Anne Brady-Romero (left) swearing in Edward Olona as County Assessor (middle) with County Manager Wayne Johnson (right). Photo courtesy: Rio Rancho Observer
From left: Vice Chair Jon Herr, District 2; Commissioner Michael Meek, District 3; Assessor Edward D. Olona, County Clerk Anne Brady-Romero, Commissioner Katherine A. Bruch, District 1; and Chair Jordan Juarez, District 4.
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