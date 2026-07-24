Edward D. Olona appointed as Sandoval County Assessor

Edward D. Olona has been appointed as Sandoval County Assessor following the resignation of Linda P. Gallegos, former Assessor for the County. The appointment was approved by the Sandoval County Board of County Commissioners at the July 22, 2026, Commission meeting.

Commissioner Michael Meek, District 3, brought forth the resolution for the appointment. Assessor Olona will hold this position until December 31, 2026, and then the newly-elected Assessor will take Office.