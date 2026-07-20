SCAM ALERT! PLEASE BEWARE! – Sandoval County will never ask you to send money by wire transfer.

NEWS ALERT

SCAM ALERT! PLEASE BEWARE!

Attention Sandoval County Residents

Sandoval County will never ask you to send money by wire transfer.

If you receive a call, email, text, or other message requesting a wire transfer, DO NOT SEND FUNDS!

This is a SCAM!

Never click, call, or respond to anything in a suspicious email or text.

If you are concerned about a communication that you received, please contact Sandoval County directly at 505-867-7500.