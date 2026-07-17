SCAM ALERT! PLEASE BEWARE!
SCAM ALERT! PLEASE BEWARE!
Attention Sandoval County Residents
Sandoval County will never ask you to send money by wire transfer.
If you receive a call, email, text, or other message requesting a wire transfer, DO NOT SEND FUNDS! This is a SCAM!
Never click, call, or respond to anything in a suspicious email or text.
If you are concerned about a communication that you received, please contact Sandoval County directly at 505-867-7500.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.