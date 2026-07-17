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SCAM ALERT! PLEASE BEWARE!

SCAM ALERT! PLEASE BEWARE!

Attention Sandoval County Residents

Sandoval County will never ask you to send money by wire transfer.

If you receive a call, email, text, or other message requesting a wire transfer, DO NOT SEND FUNDS! This is a SCAM!

Never click, call, or respond to anything in a suspicious email or text.

If you are concerned about a communication that you received, please contact Sandoval County directly at 505-867-7500.

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SCAM ALERT! PLEASE BEWARE!

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