Blog post: July 24, 2026

Original post by the Employment Development Department: Introducing The Nation’s First AI-Unemployment Tracker

Behind California’s diverse and dynamic economy is a talented and innovative workforce. We are committed to monitoring trends and market data to identify the best ways to support workers through potential industry shifts. As Artificial Intelligence (AI) advances, it is important that we have effective tools in place to proactively track the impact of AI on California’s workforce.

We are excited to announce the launch of the California AI-Unemployment Tracker, a first-in-the-nation online tracking tool that studies how AI may affect California’s workforce and informs the development of tools for mitigating impacts. By better understanding AI-related job loss trends, California can prepare for changes in the workforce and help connect workers with support and resources when needed.

The tool was created through a partnership with the California Policy Lab (CPL), a nonpartisan research center at the University of California. Unemployment claim data related to AI-exposed occupations is updated monthly and analyzed to identify key findings. The CPL’s underlying tabulated data and report is also available for public use.

Get The Latest Data Trends on Unemployment and AI

The tracker provides early indicators of possible AI‑related job displacement, allowing the state to proactively identify where support — such as job‑search help, retraining and upskilling opportunities, health‑coverage guidance, and other essential resources may be needed most.

“This new tool will help us learn more about the impact and opportunities of new technology on California’s workforce,” said EDD Director Nancy Farias. “It will give us valuable insight into workforce trends so we can better connect Californians with the resources, training, and support they need to succeed.”

Through the tracker you can access AI workforce specific information over the past four years, and check unemployment trends by:

Age

Education

Gender

Industry

Race and Ethnicity

Region

Average AI Exposure Score

Protecting Workers by Providing Resources and Support

In addition to the tracker, EDD recently announced a grant to help workers and employers get ready for the evolving landscape of AI and the future job market. The state invested nearly $750,000 to the California Workforce Association (CWA) to develop a statewide AI workforce strategy for California’s 45 local workforce development boards, which provide job training, employment services, and business support vital to the social and economic health of their communities.

Our Labor and Workforce Development Agency also recently announced the launch of the AI-Ready California pilot. It’s a micro-credential program that aims to build AI literacy across the state. Government, including EDD, is partnering with higher education and industry leaders to expand access to learning and help Californians of all backgrounds gain practical skills to leverage AI for productivity and compete in today’s evolving economy.

We are committed to helping California’s workforce prepare for the growing impact of artificial intelligence. Informed by trends monitored through the new AI-Unemployment Tracker, state leaders can identify early warning signs of workforce disruption, develop support to mitigate impacts, and ensure workers share in the gains created by AI-driven productivity.