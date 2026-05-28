Mental Health Month: Building California’s Behavioral Health Workforce for the Future

Blog post: May 28, 2026

Across California, more people are seeking support for mental health and substance use.

For families trying to find care for a child, veterans navigating recovery, workers managing stress, or residents in rural communities with few providers nearby, barriers to care impact their daily lives.

At the same time, the workforce is aging, and employers continue to face challenges recruiting and retaining qualified staff. And all too often, the communities with the greatest barriers to care are the same communities facing the deepest workforce shortages.

That is why California is building stronger, more inclusive pathways into behavioral health careers, especially for people with lived experience, who often bring deep understanding, trust, and connection to the communities they serve.

Meeting this challenge takes partnership. Behavioral health workforce development sits at the intersection of healthcare, education, labor, and regional economic development, with each working together to support the needs of their communities and provide opportunities for workers.

As reflected in California Jobs First Economic Blueprint, healthcare is one of the state’s key sectors for long-term regional resilience and economic growth. This critical focus on mental health and well-being is further emphasized by the Governor’s recent proclamation recognizing May as Mental Health Month.

The California Workforce Development Board (CWDB) discussed how these issues are impacting rural communities during the Board’s Ad-Hoc meeting in May where partners from the Sierra Region and California Healthcare Access and Innovation Department emphasized the need to expand local training capacity, strengthen career pathways, and better connect workforce programs with employer demand.

CWDB helps support this work by bringing partners together and advancing workforce strategies that are rooted in equity, innovation, and regional collaboration. That includes supporting models like apprenticeships, earn-and-learn programs, and community-based training approaches that help people gain skills while working and earning income.

A strong example of this work is the Shirley Ware Education Center (SWEC) and its High Road Training Partnership project. Through a $13 million grant received in 2024, SWEC, the SEIU-Community Clinics Partnership, and the Workforce Education & Resource Center are supporting over 3,600 workers in community health and other healthcare training to help address workforce shortages in the community clinic sector.

What makes this model especially powerful is its focus on worker advancement and industry need. Together with SEIU United Healthcare Workers West and the Joint Employer Education Fund, SWEC connects education, training, and employer demand in ways that create real opportunity. The partnership focuses on uplifting low-wage healthcare occupations disproportionately held by workers of color by helping participants earn industry-recognized credentials, build confidence, and move into better-paying jobs.

The stories behind this work show why these investments matter. Participants in this program benefit from tuition support to upskill into roles to better service their communities, allowing them to complete training without losing their income.

When workers have access to training, financial support, counseling, and flexible career pathways, they are better able to succeed. Read more success stories here.

California will continue to expand access to care, strengthen communities, and create a future where people can give and receive the support they need.