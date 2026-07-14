California launches first-in-nation AI literacy micro-credential program

The initiative aims to equip Californians with essential AI literacy for the evolving workforce

SACRAMENTO – The California Labor & Workforce Development Agency today announced the launch of the AI-Ready California pilot, a micro-credential program designed to provide universal AI literacy education across the state.

Developed in partnership with the Governor’s Innovation Council, California Community Colleges, California State University system, Amazon Web Services, Instructure, and with support from the James Irvine Foundation, AI-Ready California is a statewide initiative developed through the CSU–Industry AI Workforce Acceleration Board to provide foundational AI literacy education to all Californians.

“AI literacy is essential to thriving in our rapidly changing economy. With AI-Ready California, we’re working to ensure Californians, regardless of background or experience, have the skills and confidence they need to use AI responsibly and productively. Our partnership with higher education and industry reflects a shared commitment to preparing Californians for the future of work through expanded access to learning today.” -Stewart Knox, Secretary of the California Labor & Workforce Development Agency

“AI-Ready California reflects what public higher education does best: bringing together education, industry and government to expand opportunity and prepare Californians for the future of work. Building on San Diego State University’s early leadership in AI education, we are expanding this work with our partners to make foundational AI literacy accessible to more Californians, ensuring that more people have the skills and confidence to thrive in our changing economy.” -Dr. Adela de la Torre, San Diego State University President

“AI-Ready California reflects the best of what public education can do when we work together to expand opportunity for students, workers, and communities. San Diego Community College District is proud to help launch this effort because AI literacy must be accessible to Californians across every background, zip code, and stage of life. As AI continues to reshape learning and work, community colleges have an essential role in helping eliminate equity gaps in education and employment while preparing our students and communities to participate fully in the future economy.” – Gregory Smith, Chancellor, San Diego Community College District

The program will launch in July with an initial cohort of 500 participants from both the San Diego Community College District as well as Unemployment Insurance claimants in the Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) program in the San Diego area. These participants represent a full spectrum of generations, economic backgrounds, and educational levels. The participants will access the training via San Diego State University’s Global Campus, which offers undergraduate, graduate, and advanced certificate programs in an online and/or hybrid modality.

“Artificial intelligence has rapidly become a foundational skill for work, much like digital literacy became a generation ago. AI-Ready California is about ensuring every Californian has the opportunity to build the knowledge, judgment, and confidence to use AI responsibly and effectively, regardless of their background or career path — and to be competitive for our changing workforce. Through this partnership among higher education, government, and industry, we are creating an accessible on-ramp that prepares people not just to use today’s AI tools, but to adapt and thrive as work continues to evolve.” -Dr. James P. Frazee, Chief Information Officer (CIO), San Diego State University, Executive Committee Member, California State University AI Workforce Acceleration Board

The AI-Ready California initiative offers an accessible, online learning experience built around two interconnected learning dimensions:

Civics & Responsibility – Participants learn to use AI safely and responsibly, with emphasis on privacy, data protection, and appropriate use. Career & Workforce Readiness – Learners gain practical skills to leverage AI for productivity, job-seeking, and long-term adaptability in an AI-augmented labor market.

“The CSU AI Workforce Acceleration Board was created around a simple idea: no single organization can prepare its community for the age of artificial intelligence on its own. By bringing together higher education, state government, and industry, we’ve built a coalition that has grown to include the California Community Colleges, the University of California, the State of California, and industry leaders like AWS and Instructure. AI-Ready California demonstrates what’s possible when these sectors work together, helping students, workers, and communities across the state build the AI literacy and workforce skills that will create opportunity in the years ahead.” -Dr. Edmund Clark, Chief Information Officer, California State University System

Upon completion, participants will receive a micro-credential that can:

Serve as an entry point to additional learning opportunities through industry partners and academic institutions;

Provide access to workforce development resources;

Function as an accessible growth opportunity for employees; and

Signal AI literacy to employers.

“AI literacy isn’t a technical skill reserved for engineers; it’s becoming a civic foundation, as essential to full participation in California’s economy as reading and math. The AI Ready California initiative is about making sure every Californian has the tools to not just adapt to an AI-enhanced economy, but to help shape and benefit from it. This is how we make sure prosperity from this technological shift is broadly shared with everyone.” –Kim Majerus, Vice President of Global Education and Local Government at Amazon Web Services.

For more information about AI-Ready California, including enrollment details and program requirements, visit: https://globalcampus.sdsu.edu/program/science-computers-technology/ai-ready-california.

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