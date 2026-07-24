Spring Valley Ranch PUD revocation application approved

PRESS RELEASE

July 24, 2026

Garfield County has approved a developer’s application to revoke the Spring Valley Ranch Planned Unit Development (PUD) near Glenwood Springs. The applicant, Spring Valley Holdings, LLC, filed for the revocation along with requests to rezone to rural, and to vacate the Spring Valley Ranch PUD Phase 1 Final Plat.

The PUD was comprised of four parcels, all of which are owned by Spring Valley Holdings, LLC. The land consists of agricultural pastureland, high meadows, and mixed forests, according to the narrative report.

Garfield County Principal Planner Philip Berry told the Board of County Commissioners that the applications for the 5,908-acre property are essentially clearing the existing entitlements. He said the rural rezoning will bring the properties in line with the surrounding area.

“The intent of this is to return all of these properties to our code’s base zoning and remove the previous subdivisions so that they can take a different approach to development,” Berry said. “The comprehensive plan has this area as residential low density in the future land use map.”

John Fredericks with LANDWEST Colorado LLC, who spoke on behalf of Spring Valley Holdings, LLC, said the applicant was asking to “unwind this property back to 1983.”

“We’re looking for a clean slate,” he told the board. “We’re requesting to unwind things in reverse chronological order, starting with the final plat, unwind the PUD agreements, and lastly unwind the zoning and go back to the rural zone district.”

The revocation of the PUD, rezoning request, and vacation of the final plat were all approved unanimously, 2-0, with Commissioner Mike Samson excused from the meeting.