Sweetwater residents speak out against state park plans

PRESS RELEASE

July 23, 2026

A group of concerned citizens representing the Sweetwater Lake community spoke before the Board of County Commissioners at its regular meeting on July 21, voicing concerns about public safety, impacts on wildlife, and changes to the area’s rural character if a proposed state park is built.

A development proposal featuring expanded campsites, cabins, parking, and more is currently undergoing the federal National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process, which began in 2024. The U.S. Forest Service acquired the property in 2021, and if a state park is approved at the site, it would be managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife under a special use permit provided by the Forest Service.

Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said that because there is only one road in and out of Sweetwater, it can be very difficult to evacuate people in a timely manner if a wildfire or other disaster occurs. He expressed concerns for public safety if a large campground was built in Sweetwater and scores of recreationists needed to evacuate during an emergency.

“I want to highlight that you had a major wildfire up there a year ago and it affected your entire community,” he said.

The citizens speaking before the commissioners said that the Sweetwater community, located in eastern Garfield County northwest of Dotsero, is “unanimously opposed” to the proposal in the draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). The group said it has roughly 900 petitions, both on paper and digital, from people who are opposed to the state park.

The proposed action (alternative 2) “would create eight recreational zones to help spread out recreational use and minimize user conflicts,” according to the draft EIS.

Sweetwater resident Maria Summerlin told the board that the draft EIS was concerning because of potential impacts on the area’s wildlife from development. She noted that peregrine falcon had moved into the cliffs over the lake to nest since the amount of people visiting the lake has declined in recent years.

“They said that the campgrounds that are being proposed are close to the half-mile boundary for the restriction under standard 9, and they said that the activity could disturb the peregrine falcons, but it’s not likely,” she told the board. “What they completely omit is the construction that is going to start at 800 feet from their nests and extend within a half mile, all in a line of sight from the nest, where they’re putting their fishing piers, cabins, the education center, the lodge, and the nine acres of employee housing.”

Standard 9 restricts human activities within one half mile of occupied peregrine falcon nests between March 15 and July 31, according to the draft EIS.

“They’re also proposing to start construction before breeding season to potentially deter the peregrine falcon from nesting there so that they don’t violate standard 9,” she added.

“It’s not just 10 years of construction, it’s also perpetual use,” added Commissioner Jankovsky.

Sweetwater resident (Eagle County) Mary Stevens told the board that the wilderness concept of “leave no trace” resonates deeply with her, and that the proposal in the draft EIS betrays that tenet, adding that it will decimate the wildlife in the area.

“Organizations such as the U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife are supposed to be the people who maintain that we can leave these areas for generations to see,” she said. “When I first came to this country and walked upon the lake, I’d never seen anything like it in my entire life. I remember riding up there with campers and we lost count … of elk at 600. There had to have been well over 800 and maybe 1,000.”

“I can sum it up: the proposals there will not benefit wildlife,” added Commissioner Perry Will.

The U.S. Forest Service is accepting comments on the proposal through Sept. 23, 2026.