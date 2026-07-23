BOCC supports proposed federal land swap

PRESS RELEASE

July 23, 2026

Garfield County has approved a resolution supporting a federal land exchange between a private landowner (Out of Bounds Ranch) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for properties located in the west-central and eastern parts of the county. The proposal would provide public access for numerous outdoor recreation opportunities on 8,900 acres of BLM land northwest of Rifle.

If passed by Congress, the proposed bill, the Greater Access for Multiple-Use Experiences Act or GAME Act, would see 2,158 acres of federal land near Glenwood Springs exchanged for 2,103 acres of private land at Timber Valley Ranch (1,020 acres) and Cow Creek Ranch (1,083 acres). The bill has yet to be introduced in Congress.

Commissioner Perry Will said the greater good to the public was a determining factor in his support of the exchange. He added a recommendation that the property near Glenwood Springs would not be developed in the future.

“I’m quite familiar with that stretch of BLM land and the wildlife value connected to that parcel,” Commissioner Will said. “I understand that the greater public good, as far as access, is on Cow Creek. … In order to support this, I want to make sure that the property that it’s being traded for is not developed. Therefore, I’d like to see a deed restriction to maintain that property and its character as wildlife habitat, and for agriculture and ranching uses.”

The BLM property is located adjacent to High Aspen Ranch, a gated community comprised of 35-acre ranchettes off Red Canyon Road northeast of Spring Valley. The private properties being swapped are located west of Highway 13, northwest of Rifle.

The exchange would help consolidate fragmented private holdings within the privately owned Out of Bounds Ranch. Several residents of High Aspen Ranch spoke in opposition to the land exchange, voicing concerns about impacts to their property values and quality of life by losing a boundary with public lands.

Jeff Small, a partner at the public affairs firm 76 Group, told the Board of County Commissioners that unlocking hunting access is the key to the land exchange.

“That’s the crux of why this land exchange is so important,” he said. “It allows the agencies to better manage the lands that they’re responsible for. It would allow better use of the private lands that are being exchanged. Essentially, we’re cleaning up these checkerboards of land.”

Small added that they see Garfield County as a cooperating agency in the land exchange, possibly filling a coordination role in the process. Moreover, the proposed exchange meets the policies contained in the county’s adopted Federal Lands Natural Resources Coordination Plan and Polices.

“There will be opportunities throughout the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process … for the county to provide comments,” he said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife noted that the private lands in the swap are home to “some of the highest-value big game hunting habitat in the state,” according to the resolution. Game Management Unit (GMU) 22 provides opportunities for elk, deer, and turkey hunting.

“In GMU 22, particularly in the high elevations and steep terrain of these ranches and the currently inaccessible northern BLM parcel, hunters have strong opportunities to encounter large 6-point bull elk, and the area is widely known for consistent success on mature bulls,” the proposal notes.

The private properties also offer access for ATV and off-road vehicles, snowmobiling, and other winter sports, along with hiking, climbing, fishing, and mountain biking opportunities.

“I hear every one of your concerns from High Aspen Ranch, and I get it,” said Commissioner Will. “But the greater public good for the citizens of Garfield County is for this exchange.”

The Board of County Commissioners approved the resolution, 2-0, with Commissioner Mike Samson excused from the meeting.