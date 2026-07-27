MachiningCloud Welcomes Schüssler to Its Industry-Leading Digital Tooling Platform

MachiningCloud partners with Schüssler to bring precision cutting tool data and 3D models directly into its platform, boosting CAM programming efficiency.

CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MachiningCloud, the industry-leading platform for digital tool data, today announced a strategic partnership with Schüssler , a leader in precision cutting tool manufacturing. Through this new collaboration, MachiningCloud users and Schüssler customers can now access Schüssler’s extensive product catalog directly within the MachiningCloud application.As modern manufacturing becomes increasingly digital, rapid access to accurate tool data is essential for maintaining shop floor productivity. By hosting Schüssler’s catalog on the platform, MachiningCloud empowers machinists and programmers to seamlessly search for tools, review technical specifications, and download 3D models and cutting parameters. This integration eliminates the need for tedious manual data entry and significantly reduces the risk of errors during the CAM programming process."We are thrilled to add Schüssler to our growing platform," said Matthew Nicholson, Director of Sales and Marketing at MachiningCloud. "This integration provides our mutual customers with the convenience and accuracy they need to stay competitive in a fast-paced market.""Our partnership with MachiningCloud is a natural evolution of our commitment to our customers," added Simon Grundmann, Member of the Executive Board at Schüssler. "By integrating our data into the MachiningCloud ecosystem, we are providing our users with a seamless, modern way to select the right tool for the job, ensuring that our high-performance tooling is utilized to its full potential."AvailabilityThe Schüssler catalog is available immediately on the MachiningCloud platform. Users can access the data by visiting MachiningCloud partners with Schüssler to bring precision cutting tool data and 3D models directly into its platform, boosting CAM programming efficiency.

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