Digital Manufacturing Powerhouse: MachiningCloud Unleashes Full Sandvik Coromant Catalog

CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MachiningCloud, the premier digital gateway for the world’s most advanced machining data, is thrilled to announce the integration of the complete Sandvik Coromant catalog. In a move that unites the industry’s most sophisticated digital platform with the world’s leading name in metal cutting, users now have instantaneous access to the full spectrum of Sandvik Coromant’s legendary tooling solutions.As the global pioneer in tooling innovation, Sandvik Coromant represents the pinnacle of productivity and precision. By bringing their entire portfolio into the MachiningCloud ecosystem, the two companies are providing manufacturers with an "unfair advantage"—the ability to pair world-class physical tools with high-fidelity digital twins in a single, seamless workflow.The Gold Standard of Digital PrecisionThe inclusion of Sandvik Coromant’s full range—from their iconic CoroMilland CoroDrillseries to their groundbreaking PrimeTurning™ solutions—ensures that CNC programmers no longer have to settle for "close enough." Every tool is backed by ISO 13399-compliant data, allowing for:• Unrivaled Accuracy: 3D models and data parameters straight from the source.• Maximum Productivity: Instant tool assembly and collision checking that eliminates shop-floor guesswork.• Seamless Integration: One-click exports to the industry's most powerful CAM and simulation environments."MachiningCloud’s mission has always been to bridge the gap between physical tools and digital manufacturing. Bringing the full breadth of Sandvik Coromant’s industry-leading technology to our users is a massive milestone in that journey," said Paul Ricard, President of MachiningCloud. "By providing instant access to the complete Sandvik Coromant catalog, we are empowering our users to work faster and with greater confidence, knowing they have the most accurate and up-to-date digital data right at their fingertips.""Digital transformation is a core pillar of our strategy at Sandvik Coromant, as we strive to make our customers' manufacturing processes as efficient and sustainable as possible," added Michael Standridge, Strategic Relations Manager at Sandvik Coromant. "Our partnership with MachiningCloud ensures that our customers can easily access our complete range of high-performance tooling data within their preferred digital environment, helping to eliminate manual data entry and reduce the risk of errors on the shop floor."________________________________________About MachiningCloudMachiningCloud is the industry-leading platform dedicated to helping manufacturers discover the right tools for their jobs. By providing a fast, efficient way to find, select, and download digital tool data, MachiningCloud eliminates the bottleneck of manual data entry, ensuring the digital and physical shop floors are always in perfect sync.About Sandvik CoromantSandvik Coromant is the world’s leading supplier of tools, tooling solutions, and know-how to the metalworking industry. With extensive investments in research and development, Sandvik Coromant creates unique innovations and sets new productivity standards together with its customers. These include the world's major automotive, aerospace, and energy industries.

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