Advisory: Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force Meets July 28

The North Carolina Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force will bring together its members in Raleigh on July 28.

Co-chairs Leslie Cooley Dismukes, secretary of the Department of Adult Correction, and Siarra Scott, director of the NC Office of Violence Prevention, will lead the meeting, which will be held in-person at the offices of the Governor’s Crime Commission and also streamed online.

The meeting is open to the public and to media. In-person attendees must sign in at the registration desk before entering the conference room.

Visit the website to learn more about the task force and view a list of members.

What: Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force

When: Tues., July 28, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: 1201 Front Street, Raleigh; livestream

9:00 a.m. Welcome, Call to Order, Ethics Reminder, Updates from the Co-Chairs

Leslie Cooley Dismukes, Co-Chair, Secretary, Department of Adult Correction

Siarra Scott, Co-Chair, Director, Office of Violence Prevention, Department of Public Safety

Leslie Cooley Dismukes, Co-Chair, Secretary, Department of Adult Correction Siarra Scott, Co-Chair, Director, Office of Violence Prevention, Department of Public Safety 9:15 a.m. Work Group Updates Prevention

Kevin Blackburn, Prevention Chair, Executive Director, Kids Making It Intervention

Michelle Guarino, Intervention Chair, Director of Program Development, Gang Free NC Enforcement: Intelligence and Interagency Coordination

Steven Holmes, Enforcement: Intelligence and Interagency Coordination Chair, Assistant Director, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation

10:00 a.m. Break

10:10 a.m. Co-Chair Expectations

Secretary Dismukes

Director Scott

Secretary Dismukes Director Scott 10:30 a.m. Reentry 2030 Update

George Pettigrew, NC Department of Adult Correction Senior Deputy Secretary, Division of Rehabilitation and Reentry

George Pettigrew, NC Department of Adult Correction Senior Deputy Secretary, Division of Rehabilitation and Reentry 10:45 a.m. Breakout Sessions

Task Force Members

Task Force Members 11:30 a.m. Breakouts Report Out

Task Force Members

Task Force Members 11:50 a.m. Closing Remarks & Upcoming Meetings

Secretary Dismukes

Director Scott

Secretary Dismukes Director Scott 12:00 p.m. Adjourn

The next meeting of the Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force will be held on Sept. 1, 2026.