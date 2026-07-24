Advisory: Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force Meets July 28
The North Carolina Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force will bring together its members in Raleigh on July 28.
Co-chairs Leslie Cooley Dismukes, secretary of the Department of Adult Correction, and Siarra Scott, director of the NC Office of Violence Prevention, will lead the meeting, which will be held in-person at the offices of the Governor’s Crime Commission and also streamed online.
The meeting is open to the public and to media. In-person attendees must sign in at the registration desk before entering the conference room.
Visit the website to learn more about the task force and view a list of members.
What: Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force
When: Tues., July 28, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: 1201 Front Street, Raleigh; livestream
- 9:00 a.m. Welcome, Call to Order, Ethics Reminder, Updates from the Co-Chairs
Leslie Cooley Dismukes, Co-Chair, Secretary, Department of Adult Correction
Siarra Scott, Co-Chair, Director, Office of Violence Prevention, Department of Public Safety
- 9:15 a.m. Work Group Updates
- Prevention
Kevin Blackburn, Prevention Chair, Executive Director, Kids Making It
- Intervention
Michelle Guarino, Intervention Chair, Director of Program Development, Gang Free NC
- Enforcement: Intelligence and Interagency Coordination
Steven Holmes, Enforcement: Intelligence and Interagency Coordination Chair, Assistant Director, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation
- Prevention
- 10:00 a.m. Break
- 10:10 a.m. Co-Chair Expectations
Secretary Dismukes
Director Scott
- 10:30 a.m. Reentry 2030 Update
George Pettigrew, NC Department of Adult Correction Senior Deputy Secretary, Division of Rehabilitation and Reentry
- 10:45 a.m. Breakout Sessions
Task Force Members
- 11:30 a.m. Breakouts Report Out
Task Force Members
- 11:50 a.m. Closing Remarks & Upcoming Meetings
Secretary Dismukes
Director Scott
- 12:00 p.m. Adjourn
The next meeting of the Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force will be held on Sept. 1, 2026.
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