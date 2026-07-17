Joint Operation Leads to Multiple Arrests and Firearm Seizures in Nash County
The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE), North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) completed a mobile enforcement operation in Nash County last weekend to target controlled substance violations, ABC law violations, DWI violations and crime occurring at and or around ABC licensed businesses. The enforcement operation resulted in several arrests and seizures.
During this operation, a vehicle pursuit was initiated after Dreyshawn Robinson nearly struck an agent’s vehicle head-on, driving erratically and showing signs of impairment or reckless behavior. During the pursuit, Robinson reached speeds of over 100 mph, ran several red lights and continued to drive erratically through Rocky Mount, the passenger, Kendrick Richardson, exited the vehicle during the pursuit, while the driver continued driving. Richardson fled on foot into nearby woods and was subsequently apprehended by ALE agents.
NCSO deputies were able to locate the Dodge Charger involved in the pursuit at a residence in Rocky Mount. A search warrant was conducted for the residence and two firearms were seized. Robinson was charged with possession of firearm by felon and felony flee to elude arrest along with other related charges.
In total, 17 people faced 39 charges from the operation. Law enforcement seized the 2015 Dodge Charger used during the vehicle pursuit, four firearms, two of which were unlawfully possessed by a convicted felon, and one firearm had an altered serial number. Altered or missing serial numbers create a threat to public safety by making firearms untraceable. This eliminates critical evidence used by the law enforcement community to solve gun violence crimes and allows for those prohibited from owning firearms, like felons or domestic abusers to bypass the legal requirements for possessing a firearm.
The following people were charged during the enforcement operation:
Tysheed Kahlil Hill, 19, of Enfield:
- Felony Expose a Child to a Controlled Substance
- Felony Alter or Remove Gun Serial Number
- Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana
- Misdemeanor Carrying a Concealed Gun
- Misdemeanor Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia
Trevaughn Antonio Biggs, 34, of Williamston
- Misdemeanor Transporting an Open Container of Alcoholic Beverage
- Break/Stop Light Equipment Violation
Kamika Raechelle Goss, 18, of Williamston
- Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana up to ½ ounce
- Misdemeanor Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia
Juawn Deeown Whitaker, 29, of Rocky Mount
- Misdemeanor Carrying a Concealed Gun
Whitaker was also arrested on failing to appear charges due to an order for his arrest (OFA) out of Pitt County.
Dreyshawn Rhymeke Robinson, 28, of Rocky Mount
- Felony Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Felony Flee to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle
- Misdemeanor Fail to Heed to Lights or Siren
- Fail to Stop at Steady Red Light – 2 counts
- Fail to Maintain Lane Control
Kendrick Keon Richardson, 31, of Nashville
- Misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer
- Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana up to ½ ounce
ALE is grateful for the assistance provided by our law enforcement partners who assisted with the vehicle pursuit and the entire operation. Their coordinated efforts helped apprehend all subjects while ensuring safety for the citizens of this community.
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