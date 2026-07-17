Joint Operation Leads to Multiple Arrests and Firearm Seizures in Nash County

The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE), North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) completed a mobile enforcement operation in Nash County last weekend to target controlled substance violations, ABC law violations, DWI violations and crime occurring at and or around ABC licensed businesses. The enforcement operation resulted in several arrests and seizures.

During this operation, a vehicle pursuit was initiated after Dreyshawn Robinson nearly struck an agent’s vehicle head-on, driving erratically and showing signs of impairment or reckless behavior. During the pursuit, Robinson reached speeds of over 100 mph, ran several red lights and continued to drive erratically through Rocky Mount, the passenger, Kendrick Richardson, exited the vehicle during the pursuit, while the driver continued driving. Richardson fled on foot into nearby woods and was subsequently apprehended by ALE agents.

NCSO deputies were able to locate the Dodge Charger involved in the pursuit at a residence in Rocky Mount. A search warrant was conducted for the residence and two firearms were seized. Robinson was charged with possession of firearm by felon and felony flee to elude arrest along with other related charges.

Altered serial number firearm seized from Hill

In total, 17 people faced 39 charges from the operation. Law enforcement seized the 2015 Dodge Charger used during the vehicle pursuit, four firearms, two of which were unlawfully possessed by a convicted felon, and one firearm had an altered serial number. Altered or missing serial numbers create a threat to public safety by making firearms untraceable. This eliminates critical evidence used by the law enforcement community to solve gun violence crimes and allows for those prohibited from owning firearms, like felons or domestic abusers to bypass the legal requirements for possessing a firearm.

Firearms seized at Robinson's residence

The following people were charged during the enforcement operation:

Tysheed Kahlil Hill, 19, of Enfield:

Felony Expose a Child to a Controlled Substance

Felony Alter or Remove Gun Serial Number

Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana

Misdemeanor Carrying a Concealed Gun

Misdemeanor Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia

Trevaughn Antonio Biggs, 34, of Williamston

Misdemeanor Transporting an Open Container of Alcoholic Beverage

Break/Stop Light Equipment Violation

Kamika Raechelle Goss, 18, of Williamston

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana up to ½ ounce

Misdemeanor Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia

Juawn Deeown Whitaker, 29, of Rocky Mount

Misdemeanor Carrying a Concealed Gun

Whitaker was also arrested on failing to appear charges due to an order for his arrest (OFA) out of Pitt County.

Dreyshawn Rhymeke Robinson, 28, of Rocky Mount

Felony Possession of Firearm by Felon

Felony Flee to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle

Misdemeanor Fail to Heed to Lights or Siren

Fail to Stop at Steady Red Light – 2 counts

Fail to Maintain Lane Control

Kendrick Keon Richardson, 31, of Nashville

Misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana up to ½ ounce

ALE is grateful for the assistance provided by our law enforcement partners who assisted with the vehicle pursuit and the entire operation. Their coordinated efforts helped apprehend all subjects while ensuring safety for the citizens of this community.