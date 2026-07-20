Joint Operation Shuts Down Illegal Business Tied to Violence in Durham

DURHAM, N.C.

Over the weekend, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) conducted an enforcement operation in and around Durham to address criminal activity associated with ABC-licensed establishments and illegal alcohol outlets.

As part of the operation, ALE special agents and the Durham Police Department (DPD) executed a search warrant at 603 Ellis Road, where agents determined an illegal alcohol business was operating. During the search, agents seized three firearms, opioids and liquor. One of the firearms was recovered from a convicted felon, while another was confirmed to have been reported stolen.

The property has been a recurring source of violent crime and public safety concerns, with ties to homicides, shootings, aggravated assaults, thefts and weapons violations. Since 2024, law enforcement has executed multiple search warrants at the location. Most recently, on July 5, 2026, officers responded to a shooting at the business in which several patrons were injured.

The following were charged during the Ellis Road search warrant:

Travis Davon Miller, 30, of Durham- owner

Misdemeanor Possess or Sell Alcoholic Beverages Without Permit – 2 counts

Misdemeanor Possess or Sell Non-Taxpaid Alcoholic Beverage

Tony Darnell Crews, 38, of Durham

Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Amir Mouffasah Abdullah, 31, of Durham

Felony Maintain a Vehicle for a Controlled Substance

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana

Bryant Lynn Gooch, 41, of Durham

Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Kiara Jevon Johnson, 37, of Durham - employee

Misdemeanor Possess or Sell Alcoholic Beverages Without Permit – 2 counts

The overall operation yielded more than 30 arrests throughout Durham, seizing fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack-cocaine, cocaine, opioids and 11 firearms. The operation was conducted in partnership with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Durham Police Department.

“ALE is grateful for its strong partnerships with these agencies,” said Director of ALE, Bryan House. “By working together, law enforcement continues to enhance public safety while holding individuals involved in criminal activities accountable.”

About ALE:

The primary mission of Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents, as peace officers with statewide jurisdiction throughout North Carolina, is to enhance community safety by addressing criminal activity at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol establishments. Authorized to take action against any crime of violence or breach of peace, ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws, with primary authority over nuisance abatement statutes.