V-GaN Tech Hub Opens New Test and Characterization Facility to Accelerate Microelectronics from Lab to Fab

South Burlington, Vt. (July 23, 2026) – The V-GaN Tech Hub will host an open house on July 23 to showcase its new Test and Characterization Facility (TCL), a major addition to the nation’s growing microelectronics innovation ecosystem and a critical resource for accelerating the transition of advanced semiconductor technologies from development to commercial deployment.

Located at 435 Community Drive in South Burlington, the facility fills a key gap in the nation's microelectronics infrastructure by providing companies with access to the specialized equipment, technical expertise, and validation services needed to move cutting-edge technologies from the lab, to manufacturing, and ultimately into real-world applications.

The V-GaN Tech Hub is a federally designated Economic Development Administration (EDA) Tech Hub founded by the University of Vermont, the State of Vermont, and GlobalFoundries. Its mission is to accelerate the commercialization of gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor technologies and establish the Northeastern United States as a leading destination for next-generation microelectronics innovation.

“This facility was designed with input from semiconductor developers across our region to provide resources for high power testing capabilities that are currently inaccessible to innovators. We expect the lab to accelerate the application and innovation of wide bandgap microelectronics across the nation.” Doug Merrill, Tech Hub Regional Innovation Officer

Gallium nitride semiconductors are enabling a new generation of high-performance electronic systems. Compared with conventional silicon-based technologies, GaN devices can operate at higher voltages, higher frequencies, and greater efficiencies, allowing products to deliver more power while generating less heat.

These capabilities are driving innovation across industries. Emerging GaN applications include advanced motor controllers, data center power systems, battery management technologies, electric power inverters, radar systems, wireless communications infrastructure, and next-generation satellite communications devices.

”No single organization can address the region’s microelectronics challenges alone,” said NEMC Director Mark Halfman. “The opening of the V-GaN Test and Characterization Facility demonstrates what can be accomplished when regional coalitions jointly collaborate with industry, academia and government. This facility adds critical capabilities to our network, enabling innovators to transition high-power and RF innovations faster from prototype to production.”

As demand for these technologies grows, developers face increasing challenges in validating performance, reliability, and compliance before products can enter the market. As the first publicly accessible facility in the U.S., the TCL was specifically designed to address this need.

The Test and Characterization facility is funded by the Northeast Microelectronics Coalition (NEMC), a division of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech) and one of eight regional hubs within the Microelectronics Commons program. The facility will provide access to advanced testing capabilities and expert support that are often beyond the reach of both emerging and larger technology companies.

The TCL will offer V-GaN Tech Hub and NEMC members access to both state-of-the-art equipment and dedicated engineering expertise. Companies will work directly with facility staff to define objectives, develop test plans, conduct evaluations, and interpret results, enabling faster and more informed product development decisions.

High-power device testing equipment is already on site; the facilities services will be available to members beginning in August 2026. High-frequency testing capabilities are scheduled to come online in early 2027, expanding support for advanced communications, radar, and other radio-frequency applications.

The facility is staffed by a full-time test engineer and is intended to lower barriers to access for companies working to bring breakthrough microelectronics technologies to market.

The open house will provide industry leaders, innovators, government stakeholders, and community members with an opportunity to tour the facility, see equipment demonstrations, and learn how the V-GaN Tech Hub is strengthening the nation's semiconductor ecosystem.

Event Details

V-GaN Tech Hub Test and Characterization Facility Open House

Date: July 23, 2026

Location: 435 Community Drive, South Burlington, Vermont

Time: 3:30-6:00PM

About the V-GaN Tech Hub

The V-GaN Tech Hub is a federally designated Regional Technology and Innovation Hub founded by the University of Vermont, the State of Vermont, and GlobalFoundries. The Hub is building a world-class ecosystem for gallium nitride semiconductor innovation by providing access to design, prototyping, manufacturing, testing, and commercialization resources that help companies bring advanced microelectronics technologies to market faster and more affordably.

About UVM

Founded in 1791, UVM is the leading public university where discovery, creativity, community, and action coalesce to secure a thriving future for people and planet. Recognized among the nation’s top R1 research institutions, Vermont’s land-grant university attracts $260 million annually for groundbreaking research and enrolls approximately 14,000 students from 50 states and 75 countries. At UVM, students, faculty, and staff work together in pursuit of a healthier, greener future.

About NEMC

The Northeast Microelectronics Coalition (NEMC) is a network of over 325 member organizations including commercial and defense companies, leading academic institutions, federally funded R&D centers (FFRDCs), and startups centered across eight Northeast states. A division of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech) established in 2023 as part of the Microelectronics Commons program, NEMC is advancing U.S. leadership in critical technologies by enabling lab-to-fab transitions, strengthening workforce development, and accelerating domestic prototyping. Learn more at nemicroelectronics.org.