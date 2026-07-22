Healey-Driscoll Administration Celebrates $500,000 Public-Private Investment to Expand Paid AI Internships for 400 Massachusetts Students

BOSTON — The Healey-Driscoll Administration today celebrated a $500,000 public-private investment to expand applied artificial intelligence (AI) learning opportunities for 400 public high school students across Massachusetts. Through paid, virtual internships this summer, students from 76 high schools across 66 school districts are collaborating with industry mentors on applied AI projects, developing deliverables aligned to real business needs across sectors such as advanced manufacturing, healthcare, clean energy, and biotechnology.

This announcement was at the Quarterly Massachusetts STEM Advisory Council Meeting at Britebound in Boston. The Massachusetts STEM Advisory Council brings together leaders from education, industry, and government to advance three statewide priorities: STEM skills through applied learning, guided pathways to college and careers, and alignment with workforce needs through employer partnerships. The paid AI internship program advances all three priorities by giving students hands-on AI experience, connecting them with industry mentors, and preparing them for high-demand careers.

“Career-connected learning means helping high school students understand what a future career can look like in practice—and ensuring those opportunities are accessible to every student, regardless of background or circumstance,” said Education Secretary Dr. Steve Zrike. “We’re opening doors for hundreds of young people to build the skills they need for the jobs of the future, including how to use AI ethically and responsibly, and we’re grateful to partners like Britebound for helping us expand that opportunity.”

This AI internship opportunity is funded through $250,000 from the administration’s STEM Advisory Council with a philanthropic match from Britebound. The Massachusetts AI Hub (MA AI Hub), a division of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech), is administering the program in partnership with the Work-Based Learning Alliance (WBLA), a national leader in connecting high school students to real-world business challenges through structured, virtual internships.

"Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping the world of work, and students deserve the opportunity to build the skills and confidence they'll need to succeed in that future," said Julie Lammers, President and CEO of Britebound. "We're proud to support this initiative because it combines paid, real-world experience with meaningful mentorship, helping more young people explore what's possible while expanding access to the careers of tomorrow."

Employers and industry leaders serve as mentors, helping students build practical AI skills by working on real-world business challenges while strengthening the state's future workforce. Through the Work-Based Learning Alliance's fully virtual model, mentors support student teams for two to three hours per week as they develop AI-enabled solutions and deliverables aligned to real business needs. This flexible, turnkey approach makes it easy for organizations to participate while helping cultivate the next generation of AI talent and gaining fresh perspectives on business challenges.

"Building the workforce of the future starts with giving students opportunities to apply new technologies like AI in real-world settings," said Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley. "By connecting students with real AI projects and industry mentors, we're strengthening the talent pipeline that will keep Massachusetts at the forefront of innovation while expanding opportunity for students across the state."

"Work-based learning opportunities including paid internships provide students with tools to succeed in an ever-changing economy and helps Massachusetts employers prepare the next generation to be part of our future workforce," said Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Lauren Jones. "This initiative and others like it are essential for students as they gain new learning experiences to responsibly use AI combined with mentorship and other values gained in the workplace as we build a strong talent pipeline across Massachusetts.”

"The best way to prepare young people for an AI-enabled future is to let them experience it. These paid internships give students the opportunity to apply AI to real business projects while providing employers with a practical, low-lift way to help shape the Commonwealth's future workforce," said Work-Based Learning Alliance Executive Director Prue Clifford. "Expanding access at scale requires sustained collaboration and WBLA is proud to deliver these opportunities alongside our partners. By providing the infrastructure that removes barriers for students, educators and employers, we're helping build the capacity to make high-quality, career-connected learning equitable, scalable and accessible to more young people across Massachusetts."

By eliminating transportation barriers and offering paid opportunities, the program is designed to broaden participation in career-connected learning and ensure students from all regions of the state can engage in high-quality STEM experiences. Students enrolled in Innovation Career Pathways, Career Technical Education (CTE), Early College, and Dual Enrollment programs receive priority placement, though the opportunity is open to all Massachusetts public high school students.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity for high school students to participate in career-connected learning and learn about in-demand industries in Massachusetts,” said Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Pedro Martinez. “Offering these paid and virtual internships creates opportunities for more students to learn about AI-focused work in the Commonwealth.”

“Introducing younger generations to AI-focused technology and exposing them to careers in the field early on, will help Massachusetts remain at the forefront of the industry,” said MassTech CEO Carolyn Kirk. “As a global leader in the development, deployment and governance of AI, the MA AI Hub is able to provide students the resources they need to learn about AI while connecting them with leaders and executives currently forging the industry.”

The STEM Advisory Council was established to expand access to high-quality STEM education for students across Massachusetts and is currently co-chaired by Lieutenant Governor Driscoll, U.S. Congressman Jake Auchincloss, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Chairman, President and CEO Dr. Jeffrey Leiden.

About Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech)

The Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech) is a statewide public agency focused on advancing technology. The organization strengthens the competitiveness of the tech and innovation economy by driving strategic investments, partnerships and insights that harness the talent of Massachusetts. MassTech supports the Bay State’s tech sector with a strategic focus on talent, ecosystems and innovation infrastructure across its diverse divisions and programs. MassTech is working to create and grow economic opportunity in the following areas: artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, broadband, cybersecurity, digital health, innovation and microelectronics. Find out more: www.masstech.org.

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