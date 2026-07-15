NEMC Expands Workforce Development Efforts Through Partnerships with Spark Photonics Foundation and Edge4Vets

BOSTON – The Northeast Microelectronics Coalition (NEMC), a division of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech), today announced new partnerships with the Spark Photonics Foundation and Edge4Vets to expand its workforce development efforts across NEMC’s eight-state Northeast territory.

These educational and training initiatives are designed to strengthen the regional and national microelectronics talent base by building career interest among students and transitioning veterans. The programs also offer opportunities to NEMC member organizations to contribute to STEM programs in local schools and future Edge4Vets employment events.

“As demand for skilled microelectronics talent continues to rise, we need to meet people at different stages of their journey,” said NEMC Director Mark Halfman. “Our partnership with Spark Photonics Foundation helps introduce students to these careers through hands-on learning. Our work with Edge4Vets helps ensure veterans have the preparation and connections needed to transition successfully into civilian careers. These efforts will help build a stronger, more connected workforce pipeline to power the future of microelectronics in the Northeast.”

Through its partnership with the Spark Photonics Foundation, NEMC will expand access to hands-on STEM programming across the region. The foundation delivers high-quality K-12 STEM curriculum and outreach programs based on real-world applications in photonics, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing.

NEMC will work with the Spark Photonics Foundation to award curriculum licenses and training to Northeast schools, equipping up to 100 teachers with the tools, curriculum, and ongoing support needed to sustain and grow STEM programs. The foundation will also provide NEMC member companies with ongoing volunteer opportunities to inspire students at schools in their communities through classroom and industry exposure engagements.

“Building a strong and sustainable workforce pipeline for industries as technical as microelectronics requires early exposure, hands-on learning and clear connections to industry,” said Spark Photonics Foundation Executive Director Kevin McComber. “Our partnership with NEMC is a natural fit to help extend our reach throughout the Northeast to bring real-world microelectronics experiences into classrooms while equipping educators to grow that impact across the region.”

NEMC is also partnering with Edge4Vets to support veterans transitioning into civilian careers. Edge4Vets plans to sponsor and expand a series of employment workshops designed to match transitioning veterans with NEMC member companies to fill critical roles in microelectronics and defense technology. Since its launch, the Edge4Vets program, offered by the Fordham University-based Human Resiliency Institute, has supported more than 3,000 veterans across nine states, with up to eight out of every 10 participants successfully connecting to employment opportunities.

By engaging NEMC member companies directly, the partnership creates a dual benefit to help veterans access career opportunities while giving employers early access to highly skilled, mission-driven talent.

“Our goal is to bring together veterans who need jobs with NEMC member companies who need talent, through genuine human connections, something that online job boards and crowded job fairs can’t deliver,” said Edge4Vets Founder Tom Murphy. “This partnership is a win-win as it will open up a vast network of opportunities for veterans and provide NEMC member companies with access to a uniquely skilled talent pool.”

NEMC’s workforce development efforts also include investments in K-12 curriculum programs such as Makers of a Better Future, sponsorship of collegiate competitions such as MITRE’s Embedded Capture the Flag event and support for experiential learning opportunities through the Northeast Microelectronics Internship Program.

About the Northeast Microelectronics Coalition

The Northeast Microelectronics Coalition (NEMC) is a network of over 330 organizations including commercial and defense companies, leading academic institutions, federally funded R&D centers (FFRDCs), and startups centered across eight Northeast states. Established in 2023 as part of the Microelectronics Commons program, NEMC is advancing U.S. leadership in semiconductor innovation by enabling lab-to-fab transitions, strengthening workforce development, and accelerating domestic prototyping. Learn more at https://nemicroelectronics.org.

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