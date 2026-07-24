Cooling Centers and Resources

Published: Jul 24, 2026

High temperatures are impacting Californians across the state, with some areas experiencing significantly higher-than-average conditions.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services encourages residents to visit their county’s community services pages for resources, including heat safety information and places to stay cool.

For Extreme Heat safety tips and resources, visit the Listos California website.

Note: all information is current as of July 23, 2026. Some county specifics may have changed since the latest update.