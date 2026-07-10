California Prepositions Firefighting Resources to Sierra County Ahead of Elevated Fire Weather

As elevated fire weather conditions continue across California, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has prepositioned additional firefighting resources to Sierra County to strengthen local response capabilities ahead of increased wildfire potential.

Beginning Friday, July 10, at 8 a.m., Cal OES has strategically deployed four local government fire engines, two local government water tenders, and 23 personnel to Sierra County through Saturday, July 11, at 8 a.m.

“Prepositioning resources before dangerous fire weather helps ensure firefighters can respond quickly when every minute matters,” said Cal OES Director Caroline Thomas Jacobs. “As temperatures climb and vegetation continues to dry across California, we are working closely with our local and state partners to protect communities and strengthen readiness.”

The deployment comes as California experiences seasonally elevated fire weather conditions driven by warm temperatures, low humidity, and periods of gusty winds. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for portions of Northern California, while much of the state is expected to experience hot, dry conditions through the weekend.

Prepositioning resources allows Cal OES to work alongside local fire agencies to strategically stage firefighting assets in areas where wildfire risk is expected to increase, improving response times and helping local agencies contain fires before they become large incidents. The staging locations and response assignments of these resources are at the direction of local fire officials.

Californians Can Help Reduce Wildfire Risk

Residents, including those in red flag warning areas, are encouraged to remain vigilant and take steps to prevent wildfire ignitions: