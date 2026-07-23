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California Moves Firefighting Resources Into Place Ahead of Increased Wildfire Risk

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With hot, dry and windy conditions in the forecast, Cal OES is placing additional firefighters and equipment in Los Angeles County. These prepositioning efforts help local fire departments respond more quickly if a wildfire starts.

Preposition information as of Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8 a.m.

Los Angeles County

Prepositioning Deployment period: July 23 at 8 a.m. through July 25 at 8 a.m.

  • 5 Local Government Engines
  • 1 Local Government Water Tender
  • 1 Local Government Hand Crew
  • 1 Local Government Dispatcher

“Moving resources into place ahead of dangerous fire weather helps firefighters respond quickly when every minute matters,” said Cal OES Director Caroline Thomas Jacobs. “As temperatures rise and vegetation dries, we are working closely with local and state partners to protect communities and prepare for new fires.”

Hot temperatures, low humidity, possible dry lightning and gusty winds are expected in parts of Southern California over the next several days. These conditions can make it easier for fires to start and spread quickly.

Cal OES works with local fire departments to preposition crews and equipment near communities facing greater wildfire risk. Local fire officials determine where these resources are staged and how they are used. Having them nearby can shorten response times and help firefighters contain new fires before they grow.

Californians Can Help Reduce Wildfire Risk

Everyone can take steps to prepare and reduce the risk of starting a fire, including:

  • Prepare a wildfire action plan
  • Plan evacuation routes
  • Pack a go-bag with essentials
  • Avoid activities that can create sparks, especially during the hottest and windiest parts of the day.
  • Sign up for local emergency alerts

For more fire-safety and preparedness information, visit Ready.ca.gov.

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California Moves Firefighting Resources Into Place Ahead of Increased Wildfire Risk

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