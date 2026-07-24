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Aging Services Receives Art Supplies Donation

The Franklin County Aging Services department received a donation of art supplies from the Arts Council of Franklin County on Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at the Louisburg Senior Center.  The organization donated several boxes of art supplies including various paints, painting supplies, canvases and Zentangle drawing books for the department's offered art classes.  Members from the organization, Lauren Griffin, Brandon Griffin and Robert Poole joined Franklin County Administration and Aging Services Director, Cindy Jones, for a picture with the donated supplies.

The new Arts Council of Franklin County (ACFC), founded in 2024, is a community non-profit arts organization working to promote and expand the arts in Franklin County.  Learn more at the Arts Council of Franklin County webpage.


Image of people posing before a table and American Flag background.

Pictured: ACFC Board Secretary Brandon Griffin, County Manager Ryan Preble, ACFC President Lauren Griffin, Franklin County Aging Services Director Cindy Jones, Assistant County Manager Scott Hammerbacher, Assistant County Manager David Bridle, ACFC Board Member Robert Poole.


Image of donated art supplies on a table in front of an American Flag background

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Aging Services Receives Art Supplies Donation

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