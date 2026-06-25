Emergency Management Director Receives Executive Emergency Manager Certification

Franklin County Emergency Management Department is proud to announce that Director Nicholas Thorpe has earned his Executive Emergency Manager credential through the North Carolina Emergency Management Association.

Requirements for achieving this certification include having over three years of full-time emergency management work experience specifically in North Carolina, participation and facilitation of various emergency exercises or responding to actual emergencies and disasters, and completing over 100 hours of emergency, disaster, and leadership training.

The North Carolina Emergency Management Association is a professional organization dedicated to strengthening emergency management across the state of North Carolina. The Association is committed to advancing a culture of preparedness and resilience, supporting those who serve on the front lines, and ensuring that North Carolina’s emergency management community remains connected, informed, and ready to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.

Nicholas Thorpe was hired as the Director of Franklin County Emergency Management Department in 2022. He was previously awarded the Certified Emergency Manager credential through the International Association of Emergency Managers in 2024. Nicholas holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from The American University and a Graduate Certificate in Homeland Security from the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.