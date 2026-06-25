Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation Awards Grant to Care and Share Center

Louisburg, N.C. – Care and Share Center, Inc has received $3,400.00 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help nourish neighbors experiencing hunger.

Care & Share, operated by Franklin County Department of Social Services (DSS), will use funds to expand access to fresh, nutritious food; enhance educational programs that teach families how to prepare healthy meals; and ensure neighbors facing hardship have the resources they need to regain stability.

“This grant will directly support Care and Share’s mission to reduce hunger and improve the well-being of families across Franklin County,” said Franklin County DSS Director Andrew Payne. “Through this partnership, we can continue creating a stronger, healthier community for all.”

The Nourishing our Neighbors grant supports community feeding partners by helping neighbors increase their access to nutritious food, nutritional education, and resources to help them get back on their feet.

“Care and Share is deeply grateful for this generous support from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation,” Payne said. “This grant strengthens our ability to provide nutritious food and vital resources to families facing food insecurity in our community.”

About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation: The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided more than $25 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café’s and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit foodlion.com/pages/food-lion-feeds.

About Care & Share: Care and Share of Franklin County, formed in 1985, provides emergency food for individuals and families who find it difficult to provide nourishing meals for their households. As Franklin County’s local food pantry, Care and Share is open Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

About Franklin County: Rooted in agriculture yet rapidly expanding its industrial and manufacturing sectors, Franklin County seamlessly blends small-town charm with a thriving, diverse economy. Residents and visitors enjoy strolling through historic downtowns, savoring local cuisine, and participating in community events, all within convenient access to Raleigh and the Research Triangle Park.

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