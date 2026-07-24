Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, July 27-Aug. 1

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of July 27-Aug. 1.

There may be moving operations, such as mowing, brush cutting and litter removal, throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

Andrew County

Route J – Resurfacing project through Aug. 11. The roadway may be CLOSED or narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 169 – Ditching, July 28, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers guiding motorists through the work zone.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 71 through August 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane, with a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route C – Drainage work from Route O to V Avenue, July 27.

Route C - Drainage work from V Avenue to W Avenue, July 29.

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 59/Route 752/Route U – Intersection improvement project through spring 2027. (Contractor: Amino Bros. Co., Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-missouri-route-59-and-missouri-route-752-intersection-improvements-buchanan-county.

U.S. Route 169 – Intersection improvement project at Route FF through mid-August 2026. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. Access to 49th Street will be closed through July 2026. (Contractor: Leavenworth Excavating & Equipment Company, Inc.)

Route 116 – CLOSED overnight from Fenton Road to Route M for a culvert replacement, July 27-28.

Route H – CLOSED daily from Southeast 55th Street to Southeast 65th Street for a culvert replacement, July 28-29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route H – CLOSED daily from Route FF to 90th Road for a culvert replacement, July 29-30, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Caldwell County

Route U – CLOSED at the Tom Creek Bridge, through mid-September 2026, for a replacement project. (Contractor: Decatur Bridge & Iron, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-bridge-replacement-caldwell-county-0

Carroll County

Route D – ADA sidewalk improvements in Norborne through July 2026. (Contractor: Ti-Zack Concrete, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-139-route-cc-route-d-route-e-route-ee-route-m-and-route-k-sidewalkada

Route 10 – Ditching, July 26-31, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers guiding motorists through the work zone.

Route M – CLOSED daily for scrub seal project from Route 65 in Carroll County to Route 11 in Chariton County, July 31-Aug. 19. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Chariton County

Route E – ADA sidewalk improvements in Rothville through July 2026. (Contractor: Ti-Zack Concrete, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-139-route-cc-route-d-route-e-route-ee-route-m-and-route-k-sidewalkada

Route F – CLOSED daily for scrub seal project from Route 24 to Route E, July 23-Aug. 7. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route UU – CLOSED daily for scrub seal project from Route 5 to Scribner Road, July 30-Aug. 10. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route M – CLOSED daily for scrub seal project from Route 65 in Carroll County to Route 11 in Chariton County, July 31-Aug. 19. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement rehabilitation in the southbound lanes from Exit 40 (Lathrop) to Exit 48 (south Cameron) through September 2026. Both north and southbound traffic will be one lane, each direction, in the northbound lanes (Contractor: Michels Road & Stone). https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-county.

Route 69 – Resurfacing project from Route 116 to the Clay County line near Lawson, through July 2026. Route 69 will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route A – Culvert replacement at Euclid Avenue, July 21.

Daviess County

Route C – Resurfacing project through Aug. 3. The roadway may be CLOSED or narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route O – Pothole patching, July 27.

Route MM - Pothole patching, July 28-30.

Route RA - Pothole patching, July 31.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Intersection improvement project at Bob F. Griffin Road, through November 2026. (Contractor: Clarkson Construction Company).

Gentry County

Route P – Resurfacing project through July 29. The roadway may be CLOSED or narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route UU – Resurfacing project through Aug. 5. The roadway may be CLOSED or narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Grundy County

Route E – CLOSED at the Medicine Creek Bridge for a deck replacement project through September 2026. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-route-e-and-route-u-bridge-deck-replacement-grundy-and-linn-counties-0

Route B – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over Muddy Creek, July 27-30. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the work zone.

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from SW 30th Avenue to Route F, July 27, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 65 – Shoulder work north of Trenton, July 27-31.

Harrison County

Route D – Resurfacing project through July 28. The roadway may be CLOSED or narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route P – Resurfacing project through July 30. The roadway may be CLOSED or narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Linn County

Route C – CLOSED at the Long Branch Bridge, east of Purdin, for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle through October 2026. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

U.S. Route 36 – Scrub seal project from Route 139 to the Macon County line, through mid-August. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement from Route 5 to Route F, July 27-31. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane in each direction around-the-clock.

Route 5 – Pothole patching from Route O to Route 36, July 27-30.

Mercer County

Route D – CLOSED at the West Muddy Creek Bridge beginning through September 2026 for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge in Princeton, through early October 2026. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-136-bridge-deck-replacement-mercer-county

U.S. Route 136 – resurfacing project from Route C (Mercer County) to Route N near Livonia, beginning Monday, July 27, through October 2026. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Magruder Paving, LLC.)

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136 near Burlington Junction through August 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane, and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 71 through August 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane, and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

Route VV – CLOSED for a deck replacement project at the Platte River Bridge through December 2026. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC) https://www.modot.org/projects/route-vv-bridge-replacement-nodaway-county

Route J – Resurfacing project through Aug. 11. The roadway may be CLOSED or narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route A – Shoulder work, July 27-31.

Route 46 – Drainage work from Route PP to Route HH, July 28.

Festival Road – Access CLOSED to/from Route 46 for culvert repairs, July 28-29, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route C - Drainage work from Burr Oak Road to Route YY, July 30.

Route D – Drainage work from Danube Road to Dragonfly Road, July 31.

Putnam County

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 east of Unionville to Route 6 north of Milan through July 2026. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.).

Route W – Pothole patching from Route 136 to the city limits of Worthington, July 27-31.

Route O – Pothole patching from Route 149 to 440th Road, July 27-31.

Sullivan County

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 east of Unionville to Route 6 north of Milan through July 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a pilot car guiding motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.).

Route 129 – CLOSED at the North Spring Creek Bridge through October 2026 for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

Route N – CLOSED at the Yellow Creek Bridge through October 2026 for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

Route YY – CLOSED daily from Ivywood Drive to Route 129 for a culvert replacement, July 27-31, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

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*1 This bridge is part of the NWBB (Northwest Bridge Bundle) program. The design-build team is Capital-Horner & Shifrin. More info: NWBB program web page.

*2 These bridges are part of the Safe and Sound Bridge Rehabilitation program. The contractor is Capital Paving & Construction, LLC. A full listing of bridges and project information can be found at: https://www.modot.org/projects/northwest-missouri-safe-sound-bridge-rehabilitations.

*3 In 2024, the Governor signed the Fiscal Year 2025 budget, including an additional $100 million to continue low-volume road improvements. This funding will be used to improve conditions on 1,985 lane miles of rural roads at 149 locations, including the ones listed below. For more information on the Governor’s Rural Roads Program, visit: https://www.modot.org/governors-rural-routes-program.

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Traveler Information Map

http://traveler.modot.org