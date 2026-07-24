Funding opportunity available for reentry services

This funding opportunity is provided through the Opioid Settlement which stipulates that all funding should be used to address the needs of criminal-justice involved individuals with opioid use disorder and any co-occurring substance use disorder or mental health conditions. This includes those who are leaving or recently left a jail or prison, are on probation or parole, are under community corrections supervisions, or are in re-entry programs or facilities. Interested in applying? If so, the following criteria must be met:

1) Project initiative must related to opioid use disorder and any co-occurring substance use disorder or mental health conditions in those who are: Leaving jail or prison

Have recently left jail or prison

On probation or parole

Under community corrections supervision

In re-entry programs or facilities 2) Project initiative must provide evidence-based or evidence-informed treatment, such as: Medication assisted treatment

Recovery support

Harm reduction

Other appropriate services to individuals who are involved in the criminal justice system Application can be found at the following link or by scanning QR code below. Completed applications should be submitted to Tiffany.Moore@bchd.net by no later than 5:00pm on August 14th, 2026.

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