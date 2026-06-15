National Safety Month: Week 3
Beaufort County is participating in National Safety Month. This is a time to focus on developing and refining habits and protocols that keep our workplaces safe for everyone.
Week 3 focuses on promoting holistic worker health by learning about the connection between employee well-being and safety, including mental health, stress management, and physical health.
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