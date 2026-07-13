Vote on Bath Township Resilience Strategy projects

The Bath Township (Town of Bath and surrounding Beaufort County) is participating in the NC Resilient Coastal Communities Program, which provides grants and technical assistance to support a proactive, locally driven, and equitable approach to coastal resilience planning and project implementation. We are asking the community to vote on priority projects to be included in the Bath Township Resilience Strategy. If you were unable to vote at the Public Open House (held on June 17th), you can view the program Story Map and vote online through July 26th. The website link is BathTownshipResiliency.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.