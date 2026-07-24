Supporting Venezuelan Communities Across New York

Governor Kathy Hochul today launched a new website with resources for the Venezuelan community and their allies across New York. One month after the country's devastating earthquakes, Venezuela still faces a dire situation and Governor Hochul continues to urge New Yorkers to support recovery and relief efforts. Understanding New York’s deep ties with the Venezuelan community, she is partnering with the Hispanic Federation to provide resources in support of humanitarian aid efforts in the region while warning about potential donation scams.

“One month after the devastating earthquakes, thousands of Venezuelan families, including many here in New York, are still grappling with unimaginable loss and uncertainty,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage New Yorkers to continue showing the generosity that defines our state by supporting trusted humanitarian organizations providing relief on the ground. If you choose to donate, please remain vigilant against scams, ensuring every dollar reaches the people and communities who need it most.”

As Venezuela continues to recover from this devastating disaster, Governor Hochul has reiterated her support for Temporary Protected Status for eligible Venezuelans, recognizing that people should not be forced to return to countries facing humanitarian crises.

Supporting Humanitarian Aid Efforts

One month since the devastating earthquakes struck Venezuela, New York remains committed to standing with our global neighbors during times of crisis. In our continued effort to support impacted communities, we are sharing resource pathways provided by the Hispanic Federation for those interested in contributing to relief and recovery efforts.

Hispanic Federation – Ayuda a los Pueblos: Venezuela Disaster Relief

Hispanic Federation, the nation’s largest Latino nonprofit membership organization, announced a $100,000 Emergency Relief Fund: Ayuda a los Pueblos: Venezuela Disaster Relief.

Partnering with organizations such as AID for Life and Casa de Venezuela Orlando with strong connections to local groups who are mobilizing immediate humanitarian assistance including food, clean water, emergency shelter and critical supplies across Venezuela.

Aid for LIFE – Venezuela Earthquake Emergency Relief Fund

On the ground team in Venezuela assessing the immediate needs of affected communities in real time, providing food, clean water and medical supplies.

Donations go directly to the team inside Venezuela, who coordinate with local organizations including students at Universidad Central de Venezuela conducting rescues and hospitals and clinics in urgent need of medical supplies.

Casa de Venezuela Orlando – Emergency Relief Response

Partnering with the Network of Venezuelan Organizations in the United States and local groups to deliver continuous, long-term support for communities through providing emergency medical support and supplies and offering emotional support to families inside and outside Venezuela.

World Central Kitchen - Venezuela Emergency Food Relief

By partnering with organizations on the ground and activating a network of food trucks or emergency kitchens, WCK provides freshly made, culturally familiar meals alongside clean water and ice to communities impacted by disasters.

Has served more than one million meals in the weeks following the recent Venezuelan earthquakes, and has supported community kitchens with food supplies, kitchen equipment, infrastructure improvements and culinary training to expand their capacity.

Avoiding Donation Scams

Anytime disasters occur, scam artists prey on individuals looking to help. The earthquakes in Venezuela provide an opportunity for fraudsters to set up fake charities or pose as compelling disaster victims. Others design websites to mimic a legitimate charity’s official site to steal unsuspecting donors' money and/or personal information.

To prevent donation money from falling into the wrong hands, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection recommends taking the following precautions:

Verify the request: Scammers are more frequently posing as friends, family or romantic interests on social media and requesting donations. If you receive an unsolicited request for donation relief online, even if it appears to be someone you know, connect with the person directly through a different communication link to verify the request. Do not click on any links or complete forms before verifying the source. If the request is coming from someone you only recently met online, it is most likely a scam and you should be especially wary.

Scammers are more frequently posing as friends, family or romantic interests on social media and requesting donations. If you receive an unsolicited request for donation relief online, even if it appears to be someone you know, connect with the person directly through a different communication link to verify the request. Do not click on any links or complete forms before verifying the source. If the request is coming from someone you only recently met online, it is most likely a scam and you should be especially wary. Be aware of fake charities: Some scammers will create fake “charities” and try to trick you with names similar to well-known charities. Pay attention to the charity’s full name, web address, contact information, etc. Scammers may copy or mimic the name of a familiar, trusted organization to swindle you.

Some scammers will create fake “charities” and try to trick you with names similar to well-known charities. Pay attention to the charity’s full name, web address, contact information, etc. Scammers may copy or mimic the name of a familiar, trusted organization to swindle you. Research the charity: Don’t rely on a charity website alone. Search online before donating to any charity using the name of the group plus search terms like “review” and “scam”. The Federal Trade Commission recommends checking with give.org, charitynavigator.org, charitywatch.org, or candid.orgto see reports and ratings for charities. You can also check with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for verification that a charity is registered. The Office of the Attorney General also recommends reviewing the Charities Registry for financial reports prior to donating to ensure the charity is fiscally sound.

Don’t rely on a charity website alone. Search online before donating to any charity using the name of the group plus search terms like “review” and “scam”. The Federal Trade Commission recommends checking with give.org, charitynavigator.org, charitywatch.org, or candid.orgto see reports and ratings for charities. You can also check with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for verification that a charity is registered. The Office of the Attorney General also recommends reviewing the Charities Registry for financial reports prior to donating to ensure the charity is fiscally sound. Resist high-pressure tactics: While the situation is urgent, consumers should resist being pressured to donate immediately. Scammers often pressure you to donate immediately, causing you to overlook red flags in their story. Beware of direct e-mails from “victims” and solicitors who employ heart-wrenching stories, insisting that you donate immediately. Do not give money over the phone to unsolicited telemarketers; instead, ask the caller to send written materials about the charity and where to donate, if you choose.

While the situation is urgent, consumers should resist being pressured to donate immediately. Scammers often pressure you to donate immediately, causing you to overlook red flags in their story. Beware of direct e-mails from “victims” and solicitors who employ heart-wrenching stories, insisting that you donate immediately. Do not give money over the phone to unsolicited telemarketers; instead, ask the caller to send written materials about the charity and where to donate, if you choose. Keep personal information private: Never give your Social Security number, credit card or debit card number, or other personal identifying information in response to an unsolicited charitable request. If donating online, ensure that your internet connection is secure before following through on donation requests.

Never give your Social Security number, credit card or debit card number, or other personal identifying information in response to an unsolicited charitable request. If donating online, ensure that your internet connection is secure before following through on donation requests. Ask how your money will be spent: Consumers want to know that their money is going directly to the victims. A genuine charity should be able to let you know how much of your donation will go directly to the program as opposed to administrative fees.

Consumers want to know that their money is going directly to the victims. A genuine charity should be able to let you know how much of your donation will go directly to the program as opposed to administrative fees. Donate by check or credit card: Never give money using cash, gift cards, crypto currency, or any tender that would be difficult to trace. Give your contribution by check or credit card to ensure that you have a record of the donation. Make checks out to the charity, not to an individual. If you choose to donate via a charity's website, check that the website is secure and that your computer is equipped with the latest anti-virus protection.

If you suspect that you have encountered a fraudulent attempt to receive donations, you can file a complaint with the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection. Consumer complaints can be filed at any time on the State’s Division of Consumer Protection's website.

The Division’s Consumer Assistance Hotline is open Monday to Friday, excluding State holidays, 8:30am to 4:30pm at 1-800-697-1220. You can find more information and tips by following the Division of Consumer Protection on social media on X and Facebook.