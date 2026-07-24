August Commercial Horticulture Program

The UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County Office is pleased to announce the following Commercial Horticulture program for August 2026. This program is being offered by Dr. Tatiana Sanchez-Jones, Commercial Horticulture Agent, and Dr. Kevin Korus, Agriculture & Natural Resources Agent.

Private Applicator/Row Crop Pesticide License Course – A Review – August 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the UF/IFAS Ag Auditorium (22716 W Newberry Road, Newberry)

This workshop is designed to provide training for private applicator and agricultural row crop pest control licenses. The private applicator license is required for anyone that applies restricted use pesticides to their own farm, greenhouse, or nursery.

This class helps participants review the materials needed for the pesticide license exam. To take the exam, they must create an account and apply online through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) licensing portal. After paying online, participants will be given a voucher number to schedule their test. Please note: Pesticide exams are no longer offered at Extension Offices. Exams are now administered primarily by Everblue, either remotely or at in-person locations. To see the locations available for in-person testing, visit this map.

Attendees are encouraged to study before the exam, as the workshop is only a review. Required books for the Private Applicator are SM 1 (Core), and SM 53. For the Agricultural Row Crops license, the required books are SM 1 (Core), and SM 5. These study manuals are not provided but can be pre-ordered online through the IFAS Bookstore.

License renewal: Up to four Continuing Education Units (CEUs) will be offered for applicators who already have their licenses. CEUs available include General Standard Core (482 & 487), Ag Row Crop, and Private Applicator.

The registration fee of $25.00 (plus $3.52 Eventbrite fee) includes light refreshments and handouts. Participants must register online by August 13. A late fee of $10.00 (plus $4.19 Eventbrite fee) will be applied for registrations after August 13, or if paying at the door. The class is limited to 20 participants. There will be no refunds for the registration fee.

For more information about this program, contact Dr. Tatiana Sanchez-Jones, Commercial Horticulture Agent, or Dr. Kevin Korus, Agriculture & Natural Resources Agent, UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County, at (352) 955-2402. Visit the Extension Office website for additional programs offered by the Extension Office.

An Equal Opportunity Institution. Extension Service, University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, Dr. Andra Johnson, Dean for UF/IFAS Extension. Single copies of Extension publications (excluding 4-H and youth publications) are available free to Florida residents from county Extension offices.

