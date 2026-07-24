August Family Consumer Science Program

​The UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County Office is pleased to announce the following Family Consumer Science Program for August 2026. This program is offered by Ebony Griffin, Family & Consumer Science Agent.

Dining With Diabetes (This is a four-week VIRTUAL class) – This four-week virtual course runs Thursdays, August 27, through September 17, from noon to 1 p.m.

Dining with Diabetes is a four-week program designed to help participants confidently manage their health through nutrition. This series empowers people to create healthy meal patterns that align with American Diabetes Association (ADA) goals while still enjoying delicious, everyday foods.

Through the series, participants will:

Learn the vital relationship between diabetes, nutrition, and physical activity.

Develop new self-management skills to confidently navigate nutrition information.

Receive diabetes-friendly recipes with healthy cooking techniques.

Connect with others in a supportive environment while learning new skills.



This is a multi-county facilitated virtual series.

The registration cost of $10.00 (plus $2.51 Eventbrite fee) includes all materials. Participants can register online. Class is limited to 50 participants. Registration ends August 26.

This program is open to adults. There are no refunds or transfers to other classes.

For more information about this program, contact Ebony Griffin at ebonygriffin@ufl.edu. Visit the Extension Office website for additional programs offered by the Extension Office.



An Equal Opportunity Institution. Extension Service, University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, Dr. Andra Johnson, Dean for UF/IFAS Extension. Single copies of Extension publications (excluding 4-H and youth publications) are available free to Florida residents from county Extension offices.

