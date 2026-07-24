6/10/26 Minutes

FRANKLIN COUNTY FISCAL COURT

VIDEO TELECONFERENCE

JUNE 10, 2026, 5:00 P.M.

REGULAR MEETING

Franklin County Fiscal Court met on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. The meeting was streamed live by Frankfort Plant Board, cable channel 10, Franklin County Fiscal Court’s Official Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fcfcky, and Franklin County Fiscal Court’s Official YouTube channel, www.tinyurl.com/fcfcky. The meeting was made available for video teleconference (VTC) participation with the primary location and public observation area in the Fiscal Court Conference Room located at 321 West Main Street.

The meeting was called to order at 5:02 p.m. with Judge Michael Mueller presiding. The following members of the Fiscal Court were present: Squire Sherry Sebastian, Squire J.W. Blackburn, Squire Kelly Dycus, Squire Mike Harrod, Squire Richard Tanner, and Squire Eric Whisman. County Attorney Max Comley was in attendance.

Work Session:

Public Comments (*We are unable to take any public comments regarding the approval or disapproval of planning and zoning zone changes.)

Road Department Update

Judges Report

The voting meeting was called to order at 7:12 p.m., with Judge Michael Mueller presiding. The following members of the Fiscal Court were present: Squire Sherry Sebastian, Squire J.W. Blackburn, Squire Kelly Dycus, Squire Mike Harrod, Squire Richard Tanner, and Squire Eric Whisman. County Attorney Max Comley was in attendance.

Following roll call, a motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to approve the minutes from the regular meeting of May 27, 2026. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to approve the Atom Chemical Inc Agreement for water treatment. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Harrod, seconded by Squire Blackburn, for authorization to receive the Sheriff’s additional 2025 excess fees. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to receive the Sheriff’s 2024 APA Audit Excess Fees. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Tanner, for second reading and approval of Ordinance #13-2026 amending Ordinance #7-2002 and #8-2000 series relating to the Fiscal Court Filing fees in Franklin County, Kentucky. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Blackburn, seconded by Squire Sebastian, for authorization to receive the Capital Community Economic/Industrial Development Authority, dba Kentucky Capital Development Corporation Audited Financial Statements June 30, 2025, and 2024. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Muelller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Blackburn, seconded by Squire Whisman, to table until June 30 meeting, for authorization to approve the Franklin County Sports Tourism Commission Budget for Fiscal Year 2027.Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Whisman, for authorization to approve the board appointment of Sara Zeurcher to Paul Sawyier Public Library Board with a term ending June 30, 2030. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Tanner, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to approve a Resolution # 22-2026 authorizing the filing of an application to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Staffing for adequate fire and emergency response grant program for the Franklin County Fire Department, as amended to 3 individuals. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Whisman, seconded by Squire Dycus, for authorization to approve a Resolution #23-2026 authorizing the County Judge/Executive to make application to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for Emergency Municipal and County Road Aid Funds with option 1. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Harrod, seconded by Squire Blackburn, for authorization to award bid to Robinson Oil, sole bidder, for Undyed Diesel and Dyed Diesel. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Harrod, seconded by Squire Blackburn, for authorization to award bid to Harrod Concrete & Stone, sole bidder, for various sizes of Aggregates. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Squire Sebastian abstained. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Harrod, seconded by Squire Tanner, for authorization to award a bid to Harrod Concrete & Stone, sole bidder, for Class A Concrete and Fiber. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Squire Sebastian abstained. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Tanner, for authorization to award a bid to H.G. Mays Corp, sole bidder, for Class 1 Bituminous Surface. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Harrod, seconded by Squire Tanner, for authorization to award a bid to Morton Salt, lowest bidder, for Bulk De-Icing Salt. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Tanner, for second reading and approval of Ordinance #14-2026 relating to Budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, and Judge Mueller. Voting in opposition of the motion was Squire Whisman. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to receive Treasurer’s Report. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to approve Budget Transfers for Fiscal Year 2025-2026. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Blackburn, seconded by Squire Dycus, for authorization to authorize the Treasurer to open the following certificate of deposit for $2,000,000 on 6 months on behalf of the Fiscal Court to improve investment earnings. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Tanner, for authorization to advertise for sealed bids for FY26 Audit Services. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

No motion was offered to deny a claim and bills were ordered to be paid.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Blackburn, for authorization to go into closed session, per KRS 61.810 (1), (f) Discussions or hearings which might lead to the appointment, discipline, or dismissal of an individual employee. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Blackburn, for authorization to return to open session. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Harrod, seconded by Squire Whisman, for authorization to hire Davis Nesselrode as a firefighter. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Whisman, for authorization to reject the bid for exterior painting. Voting in favor of the motion were Squire Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Dycus, for authorization to purchase property located at PVA Map 074-21-03-003.00, 154 Gayle Street. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Harrod, seconded by Squire Sebastian, for authorization to adjourn. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, and Judge Mueller. Squire Whisman was absent. Motion passed. (Meeting adjourned at 7:23 p.m.)