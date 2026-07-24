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07/23/26 Report

PARK Committee Report
July 23, 2026
Time: 4:00 PM

Call to Order – Meeting canceled. No Quorum. Judge/Executive Mueller and Square Kelly Dycus Out of Town

Approval of Minutes:

Committee Members Present

Staff/Guests Present:

Agenda Items for Discussion:

  • Signage Buena Vista Park
  • Disc Golf Benches & Trash Can estimates at Buena Vista Park
  • Gate House Paint Color at Lakeview Park

Meeting Summary/Narrative:

Recommendations/Next Steps:

Other Business:

Adjourn:

Next Meeting: Thursday, 8/27/26 at 4:00 PM

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07/23/26 Report

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