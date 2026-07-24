07/23/26 Report

PARK Committee Report

July 23, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM Call to Order – Meeting canceled. No Quorum. Judge/Executive Mueller and Square Kelly Dycus Out of Town Approval of Minutes: Committee Members Present Staff/Guests Present: Agenda Items for Discussion: Signage Buena Vista Park

Disc Golf Benches & Trash Can estimates at Buena Vista Park

Gate House Paint Color at Lakeview Park Meeting Summary/Narrative: Recommendations/Next Steps: Other Business: Adjourn: Next Meeting: Thursday, 8/27/26 at 4:00 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.