6/30/26 Minutes

FRANKLIN COUNTY FISCAL COURT

VIDEO TELECONFERENCE

JUNE 30, 2026, 3:00 P.M.

REGULAR MEETING

Franklin County Fiscal Court met on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. The meeting was streamed live by Frankfort Plant Board, cable channel 10, Franklin County Fiscal Court’s Official Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fcfcky, and Franklin County Fiscal Court’s Official YouTube channel, www.tinyurl.com/fcfcky. The meeting was made available for video teleconference (VTC) participation with the primary location and public observation area in the Fiscal Court Conference Room located at 321 West Main Street.

The work session was called to order at 3:04 p.m. with Judge Michael Mueller presiding. The following members of the Fiscal Court were present: Squire Sherry Sebastian, Squire J.W. Blackburn, Squire Kelly Dycus, Squire Mike Harrod, Squire Richard Tanner, and Squire Eric Whisman. County Attorney Max Comley was in attendance.

Work Session:

Public Comments (*We are unable to take any public comments regarding the approval or disapproval of planning and zoning zone changes.)

Road Department Update

Admin Code Review

Judges Report

The voting meeting was called to order at 5:57 p.m., with Judge Michael Mueller presiding. The following members of the Fiscal Court were present: Squire Sherry Sebastian, Squire J.W. Blackburn, Squire Kelly Dycus, Squire Mike Harrod, Squire Richard Tanner, and Squire Eric Whisman. County Attorney Max Comley was in attendance.

Following roll call, a motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to approve the minutes from the regular meeting of June 10, 2026. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to approve an agreement with Burrell Pest Control, Jail. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Harrod, seconded by Squire Sebastian, for authorization to approve a Memorandum of Agreement with Commonwealth of Kentucky and Franklin County Jail for Roadside Inmate Work Crews. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Blackburn, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to approve the Franklin County Sports Tourism Commission Budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Dycus, for authorization to approve the Franklin County Health Department contract for preventative services for all county government employees, including firefighter physicals from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Blackburn, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Franklin County Fiscal Court and Josephine Sculpture Park as amended. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Whisman, seconded by Squire Dycus, for authorization to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Franklin County Fiscal Court and Franklin County Agency of Substance Abuse Policy. Voting in favor of the motion were Squire Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Harrod, seconded by Squire Whisman, for authorization to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Franklin County Fiscal Court and Blue Grass Community Action Transit. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Tanner, seconded by Squire Whisman, for authorization to approve a Resolution #24-2026 authorizing the filing of an application to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Animal Control Advisory Board for the Spay/Neuter Grant on behalf of the Franklin County Humane Society. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Blackburn, seconded by Squire Whisman, for authorization to award a bid to ERS Wireless, best bidder, for Cloud Managed Access Control System for Franklin County Schools COPS SVPP Grant. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Blackburn, seconded by Squire Whisman, for authorization to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Franklin County Fiscal Court and Franklin County Schools. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to approve a Order of Allowance to the Board of Assessment Appeals. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Harrod, seconded by Squire Sebastian, for authorization to approve Subleases Agreements with the Administrative Office of the Courts for Commonwealth Attorney’s, County Attorney’s, Crime Victim Advocate’s Space in the Courthouse/Judicial Center. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Whisman, for authorization to approve the vehicle surplus from the maintenance department. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Harrod, seconded by Squire Sebastian, for authorization to approve an agreement with Burrell Pest Control for county buildings. Voting in favor the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

First reading was given of an ordinance creating Chapter 31 of the Franklin County Code of Ordinances, establishing a Code Enforcement Board for Franklin County, Kentucky.

Motion by Squire Harrod, seconded by Squire Blackburn, for authorization to approve board re-appointment of Ismael Valladares to the Franklin County Sports Tourism Commission with a term ending June 30, 2029. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Harrod, seconded by Squire Blackburn, for authorization to approve board re-appointment of Alison McCarron to the Franklin County Sports Tourism Commission with a term ending June 30, 2029. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, and Judge Mueller. Voting in opposition of the motion was Squire Sebastian, Tanner, and Whisman. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Tanner, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to approve board appointment of Bobby Pelosi to the Franklin County Sports Tourism Commission with a term ending June 30, 2029. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Whisman, seconded by Squire Sebastian, for authorization to approve board re-appointment of Charles Stewart to the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission with a term ending June 30, 2030. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Whisman, seconded by Squire Tanner, for authorization to approve board appointment of Mary Robson to the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission with a term ending June 30, 2027. Voting in favor of the motion were Squire Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Squire Sebastian abstained. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Tanner, seconded by Squire Sebastian, for authorization to approve board re-appointment of Hank Schweickart to Farmdale Sanitation District Board with a tern ending June 30, 2030. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Blackburn, for second reading and approval of Amendment #5 to Ordinance #4-2025 Relating to Budget for Fiscal Year 2025-2026. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Blackburn, for authorization to receive Treasurer’s Report. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Blackburn, for authorization to approve Budget Transfers for Fiscal Year 2025-2026. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to approve Cash Transfers for Fiscal Year 2025-2026. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

No motion was offered to deny a claim and bills were ordered to be paid.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to go into closed session, per KRS 61.810 (1), (b), (c), (F), Deliberations on the future acquisition or sale of real property by a public agency, but only when publicity would be likely to affect the value of a specific piece of property to be acquired for public use or sold by a public agency; discussions of proposed or pending litigation against or on behalf of the public agency; discussions or hearings which might lead to the appointment, discipline, or dismissal of an individual employee. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to return to open session. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Blackburn, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to purchase property located at 112 Mary Todd Drive. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to approve a contribution to Develop Frankfort for a property acquisition. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Harrod, seconded by Squire Sebastian, for authorization to hire Robert Oliver as a firefighter. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Harrod, seconded by Squire Whisman, for authorization to approve a Memorandum of Agreement with the Commonwealth of Kentucky for a member of the Franklin County Fire Department to deploy with the Ky Urban Search and Rescue Response Team. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Blackburn, seconded by Squire Dycus, for authorization to approve the renaming of the park located at 67 Buena Vista to Buena Vista Park. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Harrod, seconded by Squire Tanner, for authorization to adjourn. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, and Judge Mueller. Squire Whisman was absent. Motion passed. (Meeting adjourned at 6:06 p.m.)