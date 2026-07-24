County Commissioner Meeting : July 28 - REEB Millwork - 6PM

Join us on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:00 PM for the County Commissioner meeting.

We are holding this meeting at a special location due to the legislative items on the agenda. Please join us in person at:

REED Millwork Corporation, 1315 Goldsboro Rd, Barclay, MD

Legislative Items:

County Ordinance 26-05 – Can be introduced An act concerning Supplemental Standards for Gas Stations to Include Fuel Pumps, Underground Fuel Storage Tanks and Islands and Canopies in QAC.

County Ordinance 26-06 – Can be introduced An Act concerning an Increase to the Maximum Impervious Surface Ration for Commercial and Industrial uses in the Subdivision Commercial District.

Barclay Sewer Subdistrict – Public Hearing

Sudlersville Water & Sewer Subdistrict – Public Hearing

The meetings are also streamed live on our website at www.qac.org/live, on QACTV Facebook and YouTube and broadcasted on QACTV’s channel on Breezeline cable channel 7 or in HD 507.

Public comments will be accepted in person or via email and will be read during the Press and Public Comment time on the agenda. Please send your email comments to PublicComment@qac.org or comment live by going to https://www.qac.org/1430/Public-Comment-During-Live-County-Meetin We will accept comments up until the end of the meeting. Citizens are also able to submit written testimony to the County Commissioners by mail at 107 N. Liberty St, Centreville MD 21617

The agenda for this meeting can be found on the county website https://qac.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_07282026-2390

Reminder of the new schedule: The first meeting of the month (second Tuesday) will be held at 8:30AM and the agenda will focus on normal county operations. The second meeting of the month (fourth Tuesday) will focus on Legislative Items, Public Hearings and Presentations.