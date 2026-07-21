The Open Agenda Episode 2

A new episode of The Open Agenda premieres today!

Join us as we sit down with Jay Falstad, Executive Director of the Queen Anne's County Conservation Association, for a conversation about protecting the places that make Queen Anne's County special.

From land conservation and environmental stewardship to balancing growth with preserving our natural resources, Jay shares insights into the challenges and opportunities facing our community. We also discuss the partnerships that help shape the future of Queen Anne's County and why conservation benefits everyone who lives, works, and visits here.

Whether you're passionate about the environment, interested in local government, or simply want to learn more about the future of our county, you won't want to miss this episode.

Watch on QACTV YouTube or listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and other major podcast platforms. https://lnk.bio/TheOpenAgenda

New episodes premiere every Monday.





YouTube link https://youtu.be/bkO7jMsbpnE?si=75lf2tqph1q8RWVN