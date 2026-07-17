Queen Anne’s County Emergency Services Announces Fall CERT Basic Training Course

The Queen Anne’s County Department of Emergency Services is now accepting registrations for its upcoming Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Training course, which will be held this September and October at the Queen Anne’s County Library – Centreville Branch.

This free, hands-on training program provides residents with the knowledge and skills to better prepare for emergencies while supporting their families, neighbors, and communities during disasters and other incidents.

Participants will receive instruction on a variety of topics, including personal preparedness, local hazard awareness, teamwork and communication, bystander first aid and mental health support, fire safety and prevention, basic damage and risk assessment, and community safety.

No prior experience is required, and individuals of all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Course Schedule

Dates: September 3, 10, 17, 24 and October 1, 7, 21, and 29

September 3, 10, 17, 24 and October 1, 7, 21, and 29 Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Location: Queen Anne’s County Library – Centreville Branch

The course consists of eight sessions. Consistent attendance is strongly encouraged; however, makeup opportunities are available if needed.

To register or learn more, visit www.qac.org/1313/CERT, scan the QR code on the event flyer, or contact Shae Parsley at sparsley@qac.org or 410-758-4500 ext. 1451.

The CERT program empowers residents to become better prepared for emergencies while strengthening community resilience through education, teamwork, and volunteer service.