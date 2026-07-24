07/28/26 Agenda

ROAD COMMITTEE

July 28, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM AGENDA Call to Order

Approval of Minutes

Purchase of Used Equipment. New KRS, that allows purchase of used equipment without

bid if under

bid if under Pour Slabs for New Disc Golf Course

Other Business

Adjourn Next Meeting: 8/18/26 at 10:00 AM

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