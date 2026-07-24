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07/28/26 Agenda

ROAD COMMITTEE
July 28, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM

AGENDA

  • Call to Order
  • Approval of Minutes
  • Purchase of Used Equipment. New KRS, that allows purchase of used equipment without
    bid if under
  • Pour Slabs for New Disc Golf Course
  • Other Business
  • Adjourn

Next Meeting: 8/18/26 at 10:00 AM

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07/28/26 Agenda

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