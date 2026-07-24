07/29/26 Agenda

FRANKLIN COUNTY FISCAL COURT

VIDEO TELECONFERENCE

REGULAR MEETING

JULY 29, 2026

5:00 P.M. WORK SESSION/COURT Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/fcfcky

YouTube Live: www.tinyurl.com/fcfcky AGENDA Per KRS 61.826, this is a Video Teleconference (VTC) Meeting. The primary physical location for public attendance, where all members may be seen and heard, will be at 321 West Main Street, Frankfort, KY, 40601. Call to Order/Pledge Blessing: Chris Johnson

Work Session: Public Comments (*We are unable to take any public comments regarding the approval or disapproval of planning and zoning zone changes.) Winterwood Inc. Mike Hynes – Affordable Housing Franklin County Regional Jail Update Road Department Update Judges Report

Authorization for approval of minutes from the regular meeting of July 8th, 2026. Authorization to receive the County Clerk’s Quarterly Report ending March 31, 2026. Authorization to receive the County Clerk's Quarterly Report ending June 30, 2026. Authorization to receive the Sheriff’s 2025 Tax Settlement. Authorization to approve the Sheriff’s equipment as surplus and sale on GovDeals. Authorization to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Board of Education of Franklin County to provide School Resource Officer (SRO) services. Authorization to approve the amended Sublease Agreements with the Administrative Office of the Courts for Commonwealth Attorney’s, County Attorney’s, Crime Victim Advocate’s Space in the Courthouse/Judicial Center Authorization to approve a Resolution of the County of Franklin, Kentucky, authorizing the County Judge/Executive to make an application for and, upon arrival, to enter into an agreement with the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security (KOHS), to execute any documents which are deemed necessary by KOHS to facilitate and administer the project and to act as the authorized correspondent for this project. Authorization to add one (1) street light to the county multiplier (Frankfort Plant Board) at the south intersection of Chenault Road and Commerce Boulevard. Authorization to waive the public meeting to change the street name to Brianmark Cove to Casey Cove. Second reading and approval of an ordinance creating Chapter 31 of the Franklin County Code of Ordinances, establishing a Code Enforcement Board for Franklin County, Kentucky. Authorization to approve a pay increase for the Assistant Maintenance Director. Authorization to receive the Report of the Audit of the Franklin County Fiscal Court ending June 30, 2025. Second Reading and Approval of Amendment #1 to Ordinance #14-2026 Relating to Budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027. Authorization to receive the Financial Statement of Franklin County Fiscal Court for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2026. Authorization to receive the Treasurer’s Fourth Quarterly Report ending June 30, 2026. Authorization to approve Cash Transfers for Fiscal Year 2026-2027. Authorization to receive Treasurer’s Report. Payment of Claims Authorization to go into closed session, per KRS 61.810 (1), (F), discussions or hearings which might lead to the appointment, discipline, or dismissal of an individual employee. Authorization to return to open session. Authorization to hire firefighters. Authorization to approve the promotions to the rank of Captains and Engineers. Other Business Authorization to adjourn.

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