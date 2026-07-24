07/27/26 Agenda

ENERGY COMMITTEE

July 27, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM AGENDA Call to Order

Approval of Minutes

Solar Proposal Discussion for 315 and 321 W. Main Street buildings

Other Business

Adjourn Next Meeting: 10/26/26 at 4:00 PM

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