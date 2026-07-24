NJEDA Approves CAFE Program Awards for Projects in Westfield and Millburn

July 24, 2026 at 1:20 pm 4 minute read

TRENTON, N.J. (July 24, 2026) – The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) Board approved two awards under the Cultural Arts Facilities Expansion (CAFE) Program, paving the way for projects at the Center for Creativity at the Rialto in Westfield and the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn. Together, these investments will expand access to performing arts programming for residents and students across Essex and Union Counties, while revitalizing two cultural destinations.

“New Jersey’s arts and culture sector is a powerful economic driver, fueling local businesses, creating good-paying jobs, and strengthening communities across the state. Governor Sherrill is committed to investing in this thriving sector and expanding opportunities for economic growth,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Evan Weiss. “Through the CAFE Program, the NJEDA is increasing access to major arts and cultural institutions, which helps attract visitors, support regional economies, and ensure that residents from every community can share in the economic and cultural benefits that these organizations provide.”

The Rialto Center for Creativity project will breathe new life into Westfield’s 1920s-era Rialto Theater, transforming the landmark into a modern cultural hub. Plans include an adaptive reuse and a gut renovation. The first floor will be renovated to include a flexible performing arts and events space with a 450-person capacity, a lobby and ticketing area, a catering kitchen and cafe, dressing rooms, and a gallery space. The second floor will encompass four multi-use classrooms to be used for cultural arts education, workshops, and rehearsals, as well as admin space and a gallery. The building will also receive mechanical, geothermal wellfield, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) upgrades, and will also be renovated to include an elevator.

The theater is positioned to serve as Westfield’s cultural arts hub, offering diverse programming across the visual and performing arts and generating year-round economic activity. Its operating model includes sliding scale rental fees, scholarships, and discounted ticketing to support broad community access. Additional plans include youth programming and partnerships with organizations serving individuals with cognitive and mobility challenges. The project was approved for up to $43.3 million in CAFE Program tax credits.

The Front of House project will reconfigure and expand the entrance and lobby area of Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn. The project will address longstanding deficiencies in accessibility, circulation, and building systems, and will also replace outdated and undersized restrooms with modern, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant facilities, upgrade the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, and will redesign main entrances and interior walkways to eliminate accessibility barriers. The new two-story lobby will feature box office, concessions and merchandising areas, monumental stairs and elevators, bathrooms, and an enlarged donor lounge.

The Paper Mill Playhouse is a statewide cultural asset that has a variety of programs for underserved schools and individuals with disabilities, as well as comprehensive accessibility programming and discounted and reduced cost access. The project was approved for up to $24.8 million in CAFE Program tax credits.

“I am deeply grateful to the NJEDA and the CAFE Program for this transformative investment in Westfield,” said Westfield Mayor Jeremy Berman. “The Rialto is one of our community’s most cherished historic landmarks, and its restoration represents an extraordinary opportunity to honor our past while investing in our future. As a vibrant arts and cultural anchor, the Rialto Center for Creativity will strengthen our downtown, support local economic development, and create a welcoming destination for residents, visitors, artists, and businesses alike.”

“The Paper Mill Playhouse is our crown jewel. We’re incredibly lucky to have a theater of this caliber right here in Millburn, and we are thrilled to see the State stepping up to support its future,” said Millburn Mayor Frank Saccomandi.

“The Rialto’s return marks a new chapter for Westfield and the region,” said Bill Crandall, President of the Rialto Board of Trustees. “Thanks to the NJEDA’s generous commitment to the arts, we’re rebuilding more than a theater; we’re creating a home where creativity thrives and people come together. Now we invite both individuals and institutions to help us cross the finish line. We are so thankful for and appreciative of the donors who are helping us meet our vision.”

“Paper Mill Playhouse is profoundly grateful to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority for supporting our Front of House renovation project,” said Mike Stotts, Executive Director of Paper Mill Playhouse. “The patron experience at Paper Mill will be greatly enhanced and improved for generations to come with the upgrades that are included in this project. Greater accessibility and a more thoughtful layout of our public spaces are the driving forces of this project, not to mention the upgrades to mechanical, plumbing, and electrical systems that are severely outdated and inefficient. Founded in 1938, Paper Mill Playhouse is the largest producing theatre in New Jersey, serving a statewide audience of over 200,000 people annually, including 40,000 students. Paper Mill’s Next Act Campaign is about ensuring that the legacy of this nationally renowned theatre continues for generations.”

New Jersey’s arts and culture sector contributes billions of dollars in economic activity each year, drives tourism, and enhances quality-of-life for state residents. NJEDA initiatives like the CAFE Program and the Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation (A.R.T.) Program leverage the economic potential of arts and culture projects to boost foot traffic in downtowns and main streets across New Jersey, supporting local small businesses, creating jobs, bolstering engagement with the arts, and strengthening the vibrancy of communities.

The CAFE Program aims to increase cultural arts activities, attract visitors, boost engagement with the arts in underserved communities, and revitalize downtowns by providing tax credits to build or renovate facilities, including aquariums, historical societies, libraries, galleries, and museums. Eligible awardees can receive tax credits covering up to 100 percent of eligible project costs, up to $75 million.

About the NJEDA

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) serves as the State’s principal agency for driving economic growth. The NJEDA is committed to making New Jersey a national model for inclusive and sustainable economic development by focusing on key strategies to help build strong and dynamic communities, create good jobs for New Jersey residents, and provide pathways to a stronger and fairer economy. Through partnerships with a diverse range of stakeholders, the NJEDA creates and implements initiatives to enhance the economic vitality and quality of life in the State and strengthen New Jersey’s long-term economic competitiveness.

To learn more about NJEDA resources for businesses, call NJEDA Customer Care at 844-965-1125 or visit https://www.njeda.gov and follow @NewJerseyEDA on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

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