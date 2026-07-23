Oncology Therapies Manufacturer Approved for NJEDA Next New Jersey Manufacturing Award

July 23, 2026 at 10:00 am 4 minute read

BeOne Medicines will expand its U.S. manufacturing presence in NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (July 23, 2026) – The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) Board approved a Next New Jersey Manufacturing Program award for Hopewell-based BeOne Medicines US Manufacturing Co., Inc. The entity is the manufacturing arm of its parent company, BeOne Medicines AG, a global oncology company recognized for developing innovative therapies for hematologic and solid tumor cancers. BeOne’s $300 million capital investment will result in 120 new full-time jobs.

The new facility is part of BeOne’s initiative to expand its U.S. manufacturing capabilities while strengthening its international supply chains. Following a comprehensive nationwide site selection analysis, BeOne chose New Jersey to build its small-molecule pharmaceutical manufacturing facility at its existing Hopewell Campus in Pennington.

“From Day One, I have been focused on cutting red tape and making New Jersey a better place to do business — and we’re thrilled to have companies like BeOne Medicines growing their footprint and creating additional jobs in the Garden State,” said Governor Mikie Sherrill. “BeOne’s expansion in Hopewell is a testament to New Jersey’s position as a global leader for innovation and as the medicine chest of the world. This investment will create more than 100 good-paying, high-tech jobs in the Garden State while strengthening America’s ability to produce life-saving cancer treatments.”

“It’s exciting that BeOne Medicines has decided to expand its manufacturing footprint in the United States and even more exciting that it chose New Jersey to build this major facility,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Evan Weiss. “The pharmaceutical industry has a long legacy in New Jersey, and Governor Sherrill is committed to ensuring we remain the medicine chest of the world. The Next New Jersey Manufacturing Program is helping bolster the state’s manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries, drive job creation, and strengthen our economy.”

The new facility will be designed as a purpose-built, state-of-the-art manufacturing hub dedicated to small-molecule pharmaceutical product production, complementing the campus’s existing biologics manufacturing capabilities. The three-story, 145,000-square-foot facility will be designed to meet modern U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirements, leveraging the campus’ established utilities, logistics systems, and operational framework. The facility’s core production areas will support one small molecule manufacturing line, with additional area pre-built for future expansion, and will be able to support all major unit operations required for tablet manufacturing.

“Every patient with cancer deserves innovative, high-quality medicines, and this expansion strengthens our ability to deliver them faster, reliably, and at scale as we work together to stop cancer,” said Aaron Rosenberg, Chief Financial Officer, BeOne Medicines. “Governor Sherrill’s support for this project and the State of New Jersey’s focus on advancing manufacturing were instrumental in making it possible. We are proud to be do our part by investing here, growing our team and manufacturing footprint, and continuing to deliver on our commitment to patients in the U.S. and around the world.”

BeOne opened its $800 million flagship U.S. manufacturing and clinical research and development facility in 2024 at the Princeton West Innovation Campus in Pennington. As a global oncology leader, the company focuses on treatments for a variety of cancers including blood, lung, gastrointestinal, breast and gynecological, as well as rare cancers.

“BeOne Medicines’ decision to make another major investment at its Hopewell campus is a strong vote of confidence in Mercer County and New Jersey’s highly skilled workforce,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Shirley K. Turner. “This $300 million expansion will create 120 full-time jobs, strengthen domestic manufacturing of critical cancer treatments, and help ensure that innovative medicines reach the patients who need them. I am pleased that the NJEDA is supporting this expansion, and I look forward to seeing it deliver lasting benefits for cancer patients, employees, taxpayers, and our regional economy.”

“BeOne’s decision to expand in New Jersey reflects the strength of our life sciences industry and the talented workforce that drives it,” said Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-Hunterdon, Mercer). “This investment will create good-paying jobs, bolster our economy, and help ensure New Jersey remains a global leader in developing and manufacturing lifesaving medicines.”

“I’m proud to see the NJEDA supporting the manufacturing of life saving medicines right here in the 15th Legislative District,” said Assemblyman Anthony S. Verrelli (D-Hunterdon, Mercer). “This is precisely what these tax credits are designed to do. They help support businesses, create jobs, and push the entire field of medicine further into the 21st century. We can all be proud of that!”

“We are thrilled to welcome BeOne’s new small-molecule pharmaceutical manufacturing facility to Hopewell Township. BeOne has been an outstanding partner to our community, and after a nationwide search their decision to expand right here proves what we already know, that Hopewell Township and New Jersey are a great place to grow a business,” said Hopewell Mayor David Chait. “This project brings new jobs, new investment, and lifesaving medicines manufactured in our community, and we thank Governor Sherrill and the NJEDA for their support in making it possible.”

Far exceeding the program’s minimum investment and job creation requirements, BeOne qualifies for an award of $33.9 million over the course of five years.

About the NJEDA

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) serves as the State’s principal agency for driving economic growth. The NJEDA is committed to making New Jersey a national model for inclusive and sustainable economic development by focusing on key strategies to help build strong and dynamic communities, create good jobs for New Jersey residents, and provide pathways to a stronger and fairer economy. Through partnerships with a diverse range of stakeholders, the NJEDA creates and implements initiatives to enhance the economic vitality and quality of life in the State and strengthen New Jersey’s long-term economic competitiveness.

To learn more about NJEDA resources for businesses, call NJEDA Customer Care at 844-965-1125 or visit https://www.njeda.gov and follow @NewJerseyEDA on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

###