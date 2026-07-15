Governor Mikie Sherrill, NJEDA and NJ TRANSIT Initiate New Transit-Oriented Development Projects

July 15, 2026 at 2:35 pm 5 minute read

Joint Efforts to Develop Mixed-Use Residential Communities in Linden and Bayonne under Governor Sherrill’s Executive Order 17

TRENTON – Governor Mikie Sherrill today announced the release of two requests for proposals (RFPs), seeking development partners to build new, transit-oriented housing on state-owned land. These RFPs, released by NJ TRANSIT and New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), are clear examples of the Governor’s housing affordability agenda in action.

Reports required by Executive Order 17 are not due until late September. However, Governor Sherrill and her Housing Governing Council are announcing early action to address this important issue.

“From Day One, I have been relentlessly focused on making New Jersey more affordable for working people,” said Governor Mikie Sherrill. “New Jersey has not built enough housing to keep pace with the needs of our growing state, and families are paying the price. If we are serious about making New Jersey more affordable, we have to be serious about building more housing. Today’s announcements show that my administration is not waiting around for a report to take action. Before the ink is even dry on responses to my housing executive order, I am pleased to see agencies taking clear and decisive steps toward building more housing.”

These actions highlight the Governor’s whole-of-government approach to tackling the housing affordability crisis, one of New Jersey’s defining challenges. No single agency, program, or level of government can solve a problem of this scale alone. By working together to reduce barriers to housing production, New Jersey can help catalyze housing development and work towards a future where residents of every income level have access to safe, stable, and affordable housing.

NJ TRANSIT Initiates Process for New Transit-Oriented Development in Bayonne

Continuing efforts to transform its real estate holdings into new revenue streams, increase access to opportunity, and boost ridership, NJ TRANSIT is seeking a qualified partner to transform a 4.3-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Bayonne-34th Street Station along the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail (HBLR) into a vibrant, Transit-Oriented Development community featuring apartments, retail, public space and a more modern, accessible public transit experience.

“Transit-oriented development is critical to creating economically robust, vibrant communities in New Jersey while at the same time providing an important source of non-farebox revenue to NJ TRANSIT. Under Governor’s Sherrill’s leadership, we are providing much-needed housing in accessible, transit-friendly ways,” said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kris Kolluri.

In collaboration with the city, NJ TRANSIT has issued a Request for Qualifications/Proposal to any interested, qualified entities to develop the parcels, which currently contain two surface parking lots directly south of the Bayonne-34th Street Station. Once chosen, the developer will lead the planning and construction of apartment homes for a mix of incomes, including a minimum of 20% affordable to low-and-moderate-income housing. In addition to housing, NJ TRANSIT’s goals for the site include creation of a vibrant, transit-oriented station area with pedestrian-friendly, ground floor commercial or retail space, inclusive public spaces, commuter parking, bus connections, micromobility enhancements, bicycle infrastructure and streetscape improvements.

Using sustainable and resilient design practices, the project would also include commuter amenities to enhance the customer experience, and clear wayfinding and signage and accessibility features.

“The City of Bayonne appreciates NJ TRANSIT’s interest in developing a portion of the 34th Street Light Rail Station property. We look forward to seeing the results from the upcoming request-for-proposals process,” said City of Bayonne Mayor Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski.

The 34th Street Station is an important hub on the HBLR. Approximately 1,484 customers board there each weekday. The HBLR provides frequent service between major population and employment centers and facilitates connections to mass transit services to New York City and throughout New Jersey.

The offering is aligned with The LAND Plan: Leveraging Assets for Non-farebox Dollars , NJ TRANSIT’s roadmap to raise as much as $1.9 billion in non-farebox revenue for the agency, up to $14 billion for the State of New Jersey, and up to $1.6 billion in municipal revenues over the next 30 years by leveraging portions of its 8,000-acre real estate portfolio. The plan highlights how NJ TRANSIT, working with the Legislature, state agencies and local host communities, can activate underutilized assets to deliver housing, jobs and recurring non-farebox revenue, while improving customer experience and reliability. The LAND Plan is designed to strengthen communities around NJ TRANSIT’s stations while improving service for customers.

NJ TRANSIT will host a site visit on July 21, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., and interested parties must submit a Notice of Intent by August 18, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. ET. Proposals are due on September 23, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. ET. Respondents will receive information and instructions for submitting proposals upon submitting the Notice of Intent.

To learn more about NJ TRANSIT’s TOD program, click here .

NJEDA Issues RFQP to Transform Property at Linden Train Station to Create Transit-Oriented Housing Development

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) today issued a Request for Qualifications and Proposals (RFQP) to solicit proposals for the purchase or lease and redevelopment of a commuter parking lot at the NJ TRANSIT rail station in Linden into a transit-oriented housing community. Proposals should include plans for transit-oriented housing to support Governor Sherrill’s mission to expand access to housing across the state.

The NJEDA purchased the property at 101 West Elizabeth Avenue from NJ TRANSIT with the goal of transforming it into a vibrant, walkable community. It sits between two active, mixed-use developments on the southbound side of the station. The Linden train station offers service along the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines.

“Within the first few months of her administration, Governor Sherrill has taken bold steps to increase housing production and make living in New Jersey more affordable for families,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Evan Weiss. “The NJEDA’s purchase and Request for Proposals for redevelopment of the Linden site will deliver mixed-income, transit-oriented housing in the city’s downtown. I look forward to continuing to work alongside Governor Sherrill, NJ TRANSIT, and local officials to redevelop underutilized properties, expand housing, strengthen the local property tax base, and attract private investment.”

“We are excited to see the NJEDA move forward with this important redevelopment opportunity,” said Linden Mayor Derek Armstead. “As One West approaches completion, we look forward to another exceptional project that complements our downtown, enhances the area surrounding the train station, and continues to attract residents, businesses, and visitors to Linden. We are confident this site can become another cornerstone of our City’s continued growth and revitalization.”

“Meeting New Jersey’s housing needs will require collaboration, innovation and a commitment to making the most of our public assets,” said Senate President Nick Scutari. “Projects like these demonstrate how state agencies, local communities and the Legislature can work together to expand housing opportunities, encourage economic growth, and make better use of the transportation infrastructure that already connects our communities.”

“I look forward to working alongside Governor Sherrill, NJ TRANSIT, and local officials to redevelop underutilized properties, expand housing, strengthen the local property tax base, and attract private investment in Linden,” said Assemblyman James Kennedy.

“The Linden project highlights how coordinated efforts among state agencies, local leaders, and policymakers can leverage public assets to expand housing opportunities, strengthen communities, and maximize investments in New Jersey’s transportation network,” said Assemblywoman Linda Carter.

In addition to transit-oriented housing, proposals should include resident and commuter parking, energy-efficient design, and pedestrian connectivity for NJ TRANSIT customers. Respondents must submit a detailed development concept and narrative, market data supporting proposed rents or sales, funding sources and a 10-year operating pro forma, and a project schedule showing key milestones. Qualified developers must demonstrate experience delivering and financing projects of similar size and scope and a team with relevant mixed-use or transit-oriented development experience.

The RFQP and complete list of eligibility requirements can be found here .

All questions must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2026, on the NJEDA’s Bidding Opportunities page. Answers to questions submitted will be publicly posted on the NJEDA’s website as Addendum. All RFQP responses must be submitted no later than 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2026, on the NJEDA’s Bidding Opportunities page.

About NJDEA

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) serves as the State’s principal agency for driving economic growth. The NJEDA is committed to making New Jersey a national model for inclusive and sustainable economic development by focusing on key strategies to help build strong and dynamic communities, create good jobs for New Jersey residents, and provide pathways to a stronger and fairer economy. Through partnerships with a diverse range of stakeholders, the NJEDA creates and implements initiatives to enhance the economic vitality and quality of life in the State and strengthen New Jersey’s long-term economic competitiveness.

About NJ TRANSIT

NJ TRANSIT is the nation’s largest statewide public transportation system providing more than 925,000 weekday trips on 264 bus routes, three light rail lines, 12 commuter rail lines and through Access Link paratransit service. It is the third largest transit system in the country with 165 rail stations, 62 light rail stations and more than 19,000 bus stops linking major points in New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia.