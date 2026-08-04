Associate Owners Group (AOG) Acquires Debt Medic

Associate Owners Group Logo Debt Medic

Associate Owners Group (AOG) is proud to announce it has acquired Debt Medic, a debt consultation and settlement company headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Joining forces with Associate Owners Group is a milestone moment for Debt Medic.” — Kevin Senft and David Senft, Co-Founders of Debt Medic.

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Associate Owners Group (AOG) is proud to announce it has acquired Debt Medic , a debt consultation and settlement company headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Founded in 2018 by Kevin Senft and David Senft, Debt Medic has spent nearly a decade giving individuals and families a real way out of debt through honest advice, clear options, and plans that actually work for their lives.Debt Medic specializes in debt consultation, debt settlement, and credit rebuilding, helping clients negotiate lower payments or reduced total balances on unsecured debt, empowering them to become debt free and ultimately participate in a broader journey toward financial wellness. Their ideal clients are individuals and families carrying over $10,000 in unsecured debt who need a practical, compassionate path forward.From Debt to Wealth. A Natural Fit for AOG.What sets Debt Medic apart is the deeply personal approach its team brings to every client relationship. A number of their staff have personally gone through the debt resolution process, giving them a unique ability to build trust and provide genuine support throughout the entire journey. Debt Medic works hand in hand with financial agents as part of an overall strategy to help people move from debt to wealth, making them a powerful complement to the AOG family of companies.The decision to join AOG was rooted in years of partnership and a shared vision for what financial services can look like when the right people work together."Joining forces with Associate Owners Group is a milestone moment for Debt Medic," said Kevin Senft and David Senft, Co-Founders of Debt Medic. "For years, we have helped Canadians and Americans find a real path out of debt, and this partnership gives us the resources and reach to help even more families get back on their feet. Our mission does not change, it accelerates."A Partnership Years in the Making."Debt Medic brings something truly unique to the AOG family of companies," said Monte Holm, Founder & Co-CEO of Associate Owners Group. "Their mission driven approach, their genuine care for the people they serve, and the way they work alongside financial agents to move clients from debt to wealth makes them an exceptional addition to everything we are building together."Debt Medic's integration into AOG deepens the ecosystem's ability to serve families at every stage of their financial journey, adding a critical layer of debt resolution and credit rebuilding to the AOG family of companies. Debt Medic currently serves clients across the United States and Canada.About Debt MedicFounded in 2018 by Kevin Senft and David Senft, Debt Medic is a debt consultation and settlement company dedicated to giving people a real way out of debt through honest advice, clear options, and plans that work for their lives. Known for its compassionate, trust-driven approach and deep expertise in debt negotiation and credit rebuilding, Debt Medic serves individuals and families across the United States and Canada.About Associate Owners Group (AOG)Associate Owners Group (AOG) is a collaborative ecosystem, and growing family of companies; across financial, insurance, and technology sectors, united by a shared commitment to ownership, leadership, and long-term value creation. Through strategic acquisitions and aligned vision, AOG helps companies grow stronger together while advancing financial independence for families nationwide. AOG's ownership model is designed as a force multiplier, enabling agents, builders, and leaders to participate in and benefit from the broader success of the AOG family of companies; creating long-term value through shared growth, alignment, and opportunity.This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

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