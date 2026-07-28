Associate Owners Group (AOG) Spotlights Jon Jiang, Chief Investment Officer of Your IA

Associate Owners Group Logo Your IA logo green/grey Jon Jiang: CIO of Your IA

Associate Owners Group (AOG) is proud to highlight Jon Jiang, Chief Investment Officer of Your IA, one of the standout leaders within AOG.

Jon exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking leadership that makes the AOG family of companies so strong.” — Monte Holm, Founder & Co-CEO of Associate Owners Group.

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Associate Owners Group (AOG) is proud to highlight Jon Jiang, Chief Investment Officer of Your IA , one of the standout leaders within the AOG family of companies. With over two decades of experience in quantitative finance, options-based portfolio management, and institutional risk strategy, Jon represents the caliber of expertise and innovation that defines AOG's growing Wealth Management Pillar.Your IA was built to give advisory teams a true home; where advisors retain full ownership of their client relationships, access world-class compliance and technology, and deliver disciplined, planning-based wealth management through a relationship-first model. As CIO, Jon is at the forefront of expanding that vision into a next-generation investment platform built on rigorous research and institutional-grade portfolio solutions.Two Decades of Quantitative Expertise.Jon's career spans over 20 years in quantitative finance and investment management, with deep expertise in index and equity options, volatility arbitrage, derivatives portfolio construction, and risk management. Earlier in his career at a prestigious hedge fund in San Francisco, he developed volatility arbitrage and dispersion strategies and built proprietary risk analytics that helped the fund navigate major market dislocations, including the 2008 financial crisis. At previous firms, he led the development of options overlay strategies and oversaw firm-wide options trading and risk management across institutional portfolios and alternative investment platforms.Options Overlay. Built for Modern Portfolios.Jon's vision for Your IA is clear; to build a next-generation asset management platform powered by options overlay and disciplined risk management, delivering higher returns, better downside protection, and more efficient portfolio outcomes without requiring clients to overhaul their existing asset allocation. The platform offers benchmark-enhancement strategies, enhanced cash and money market solutions, buffer and downside-protection strategies for wealth clients, and alternative strategies focused on convexity, tail-risk protection, and absolute return."I'm incredibly energized by the opportunity to build an investment platform that combines rigorous research, disciplined risk management, and innovative options-based solutions to help clients achieve better long-term outcomes," said Jon Jiang, Chief Investment Officer of Your IA. "I believe options overlay will become an increasingly important part of modern portfolio management, and I'm excited to help shape that future at Your IA.""Jon exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking leadership that makes the AOG family of companies so strong," said Monte Holm, Founder & Co-CEO of Associate Owners Group. "His institutional background and commitment to client-centered innovation are exactly what we look for in the leaders building within our ecosystem."Your IA currently serves advisors and clients across the United States as part of AOG's fully integrated Wealth Management Pillar alongside Colab Capital and First Asset Financial.About Your IAYour IA is AOG's Registered Investment Advisory firm, offering advisory teams the ability to retain their own branding and operate as DBAs in the Investment Advisor Representative space. Built on independence, fiduciary accountability, and equity ownership, Your IA provides advisors with world-class compliance, technology, and support while delivering disciplined, relationship-first wealth management to clients.About Associate Owners Group (AOG)Associate Owners Group (AOG) is a collaborative ecosystem, and growing family of companies; across financial, insurance, and technology sectors, united by a shared commitment to ownership, leadership, and long-term value creation. Through strategic acquisitions and aligned vision, AOG helps companies grow stronger together while advancing financial independence for families nationwide. AOG's ownership model is designed as a force multiplier, enabling agents, builders, and leaders to participate in and benefit from the broader success of the AOG family of companies; creating long-term value through shared growth, alignment, and opportunity.This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

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