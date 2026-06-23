Associate Owners Group (AOG) Acquires Logos Wealth Management

Associate Owners Group Logo Logos Wealth Management Logo

Associate Owners Group (AOG) is proud to announce it has acquired Logos Wealth Management, a boutique financial planning firm headquartered in Arizona.

Helping people Live Life Free is not just our message; it is how we operate every day.” — Co-Founders of Logos Wealth Management.

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Associate Owners Group (AOG) is proud to announce it has acquired Logos Wealth Management , a boutique financial planning firm headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded in 2015 by Magally Tejada and Dr. Edward Burns Jr., Logos Wealth Management brings a distinctly personal, relationship-driven approach to retirement planning and financial wellness; a natural addition to the AOG family of companies.At the core of Logos is the "Live Life Free" mantra; the belief that people deserve to live debt free, retire with confidence, and enjoy their wealth in peace. Since founding, the firm has served more than 2,500 families with insurance and retirement solutions and achieved approximately $30 million in annuity production; built on a foundation of intentional selectivity, concierge-level planning, and a deliberate shift away from transactional, production-driven models.Concierge Service. Long-Term Relationships.Dr. Edward Burns Jr. brings a documented track record of six-figure production across every IMO, with an established book of business that formed the foundation for transitioning into an independent advisory model. Alongside him, Magally Tejada identified a gap in the industry; shifting away from recruitment-driven messaging toward a model centered on client stories, trust, and long-term financial clarity. Together, they built a firm where clients are not transactions, but long-term relationships rooted in trust, education, and community. Their ideal clients are disciplined professionals, business owners, and married couples intentional about building long-term financial security.Built on Values. Aligned with AOG."Helping people Live Life Free is not just our message; it is how we operate every day," said Magally Tejada and Dr. Edward Burns Jr., Co-Founders of Logos Wealth Management. "AOG represents a true alliance built on integrity and a shared commitment to serving people at a high level; and that aligns perfectly with everything we stand for.""Logos Wealth Management embodies exactly the kind of leadership and values we look for in the AOG family of companies," said Monte Holm, Founder & Co-CEO of Associate Owners Group. "Their relationship-driven approach and 'Live Life Free' philosophy make them an exceptional fit for what we are building together."Logos Wealth Management currently serves clients across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, with growing regional recognition including a partnership with KNXV-TV ABC15 in Arizona featuring a branded segment scheduled for Q4 2026.About Logos Wealth ManagementFounded in 2015 by Magally Tejada and Dr. Edward Burns Jr., Logos Wealth Management is a boutique financial planning firm dedicated to helping clients live debt free, retire with confidence, and enjoy their wealth in peace. Known for its concierge-style service and deeply personal client relationships, Logos serves career-driven professionals, business owners, and families across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.Website: https://logoswealthmanagement.com/ About Associate Owners Group (AOG)Associate Owners Group (AOG) is a collaborative ecosystem, and growing family of companies; across financial, insurance, and technology sectors, united by a shared commitment to ownership, leadership, and long-term value creation. Through strategic acquisitions and aligned vision, AOG helps companies grow stronger together while advancing financial independence for families nationwide. AOG's ownership model is designed as a force multiplier, enabling agents, builders, and leaders to participate in and benefit from the broader success of the AOG family of companies; creating long-term value through shared growth, alignment, and opportunity.This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.