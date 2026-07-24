Doña Ana County Utilities to launch new online payment system

July 24, 2026

Doña Ana County Utilities will transition to a new online payment system, Forte, on Saturday, Aug. 1, providing customers with a secure and convenient way to pay utility bills and manage their accounts online. The new system will replace the current InvoiceCloud payment portal.

Customers who currently use the County's online payment system should be aware of the following:

The "Pay Utility Bill" button on the County's website will remain the same. Beginning Aug. 1, it will automatically connect customers to the new online payment system.

Instructions for creating a new online account will be included with customers' next utility bill.

Customers currently enrolled in recurring automatic payments through the existing online payment system must cancel their recurring payment enrollment before Aug. 1.

Customers who wish to continue using AutoPay after Aug. 1 must re-enroll through the new payment system after creating a new online account.

After the new system becomes available, customers will also need to create a new online account to access online bill payments, enroll in AutoPay, view payment history, manage their utility account and take advantage of other convenient services.

Customers with questions may contact Doña Ana County Utilities at (575) 647-7142 or visit the Utilities webpage at www.donaana.gov/utilities.